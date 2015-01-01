पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज टकराएगा निवार तूफान:चेन्नई में लगातार बारिश, करुणानिधि के घर में भी भरा पानी; तमिनाडु-आंध्र में रेस्क्यू टीमें तैनात

चेन्नई41 मिनट पहले
बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठे चक्रवाती तूफान निवार (Cyclone Nivar) ने तेजी पकड़ ली है। चेन्नई में पिछले 24 घंटे से लगातार बारिश हो रही है। हालत ये है कि कई इलाकों में पानी भर गया है। पूर्व सीएम करुणानिधि के घर में भी पानी भर गया है और इसका वीडियो अब वायरल हो रहा है। मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने इसके खतरनाक साइक्लोन में तब्दील होने का अनुमान लगाया है।

निवार आज शाम को तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के तट से टकराएगा। इस दौरान 100 से 150 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चल सकती हैं। तूफान से निपटने के लिए तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और आंध्र प्रदेश में 1200 रेस्क्यू ट्रूपर्स तैनात किए गए हैं। ऐसे 800 ट्रूपर्स स्टैंडबाई रखे गए हैं। रेलवे ने 12 जोड़ी ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी हैं। कई ट्रेनों को तूफान प्रभावित स्टेशनों से पहले ही खत्म करने का फैसला लिया गया है।

प्रधानमंत्री ने पुडुचेरी और तमिलनाडु के CM से चर्चा की
निवार को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्रियों से चर्चा की। मोदी ने निचले इलाकों को खाली कराने और लोगों को सुरक्षित इलाकों में पहुंचाने पर जोर दिया। पीएम ने दोनों सीएम को हरसंभव मदद का भरोसा दिलाया।

अरब सागर से उठे तूफान के असर से तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी में मौसम बदला। IMD ने कई जगह भारी बारिश की चेतावनी दी है।

तमिलनाडु-पुडुचेरी के कई हिस्सों में बारिश
तूफान के मद्देनजर तमिलनाडु के चेंबरमबक्कम समेत बड़े बांधों पर लगातार नजर रखी जा रही है। निचले इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को सुरक्षित जगहों पर पहुंचाया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को तूफान पुडुचेरी से 410 और तमिलनाडु से 450 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर था। तूफान आने से पहले ही तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के कई हिस्सों में बारिश शुरू हो गई है। मौसम विभाग ने बुधवार को कई जगह भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश की चेतावनी दी है।

अपडेट्स

  • IMD दिल्ली के वैज्ञानिक आरके जेनामणि ने कहा- निवार चक्रवात बुधवार शाम 5 बजे पुडुचेरी के तट से टकराएगा। इसमें और तेजी आने के आसार हैं।
  • IMD ने कहा है कि बुधवार को तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के तट से टकराते वक्त निवार के असर से 100 से 120 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चल सकती हैं।
  • तट पर तूफान के टकराने के दौरान दोनों ही जगह समुद्र में बहुत ऊंची लहरें उठने के आसार हैं। उत्तरी तट पर स्थित जिलों के निचले इलाकों में पानी घुसने का अंदेशा जताया गया है। मछुआरों को समुद्र से दूर रहने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है।
  • IMD चेन्नई के वैज्ञानिक एस बालाचंद्रन ने कहा- चक्रवाती तूफान निवार बुधवार शाम तक पुडुचेरी के करईकल और ममल्लापुरम पहुंचेगा। तूफान के असर से तमिलनाडु में 27 नवंबर तक बारिश जारी रहेगी।

कोस्ट गार्ड के 8 शिप, 2 एयरक्राफ्ट तैनात
तूफान को देखते हुए बंगाल की खाड़ी के दक्षिण-पूर्व में तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी तट के करीब कोस्ट गार्ड के 8 शिप और 2 एयरक्राफ्ट तैनात किए हैं। इनके जरिए मर्चेंट शिप और मछली पकड़ने वाली नावों को तूफान की चेतावनी दी जा रही है। NDRF की टीमें लोगों को खराब मौसम से बचाव के उपाय भी बता रही हैं।

तमिलनाडु के तूफान से प्रभावित होने वाले जिलों में रिलीफ एंड रेस्क्यू टीम की तैयारी।

राहत-बचाव के लिए NDRF की 30 टीमें तैयार
नेशनल डिजास्टर रिस्पॉन्स फोर्स (NDRF) के डीजी एसएन प्रधान ने सोमवार शाम को बताया कि निवार तूफान के मद्देनजर तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और आंध्र प्रदेश में 12 टीमें तैनात की गई हैं। इन राज्यों में 18 टीमों को स्टैंडबाई पर रखा गया है।

निवार से निपटने के लिए NDRF पूरी तरह तैयार।
