दक्षिण में निवार की दस्तक:चेन्नई को 2015 की बाढ़ का सबक याद है, इसलिए 90% भर चुके बांध से तूफान आने से पहले ही पानी छोड़ा

एक मिनट पहलेलेखक: चेन्नई से श्रेष्ठा तिवारी
साइक्लोन तूफान निवार आज देर शाम को तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के तट से टकराने का अनुमान था, लेकिन मौसम विभाग के लेटेस्ट बुलेटिन के मुताबिक तूफान मिड नाइट और 26 नवंबर की सुबह के दौरान कराईकल, महाबलीपुरम और पुडुचेरी के पास टकराएगा। यहां से गुजरते वक्त 120-130 किमी प्रति घंटे से लेकर 145 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल सकती हैं।

चेंबरमबाक्कम डैम खोला, निचले इलाकों में अलर्ट
चेन्नई को 2015 की बाढ़ का सबक याद है, इसलिए 90% भर चुके चेंबरमबाक्कम डैम को खोल दिया गया है। अधिकारियों का कहना है की पहले फेज में डैम से 1000 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा जाएगा। बांध का पानी अडयार नदी में जाएगा, इसलिए नदी इलाके के निचले इलाकों जैसे कुंद्रातुर, सिरुकलाथुर, तिरुमुडिवक्कम, और तिरुनीरमलई, में अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। उधर, केंद्रीय जल संसाधन मंत्रालय ने भी अलर्ट जारी कर चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट पर सतर्कता बरतने को कहा है।

फोटो चेंबरमबाक्कम डैम की है।
बारिश से बांध में 11000 क्यूसेक अतिरिक्त पानी आने का अनुमान
चेन्नई में में 2015 में आई बाढ़ की बड़ी वजह यह मानी जाती है कि चेंबरमबाक्कम बांध बिना प्लानिंग के खोला गया था। लेकिन, अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस बार चिंता की कोई बात नहीं। बांध कि क्षमता 24 फीट है, जबकि पानी का स्तर आज 22 फीट तक पहुंचा। बांध से पानी छोड़ने के बाद भी बारिश का 11,000 क्यूसेक अतिरिक्त पानी बांध में आने का अनुमान है, जिसे अडयार नदी में छोड़ा जाएगा।

चेन्नई महानिगम ने अभी तक 300 से ज्यादा लोगों को शहर के 77 राहत केंद्रों में शिफ्ट कर दिया है। 25 नवम्बर, सुबह 8 बजे तक चेन्नई में 116 पेड़ गिरने के आंकड़े सामने आए। इन्हें हटाया जा रहा है। कोरोना के बीच निवार ने दक्षिण भारत के लोगों की चुनौतियां और बढ़ा दी हैं।

