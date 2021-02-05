पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैशन फैक्ट्रियों का काला सच:गारमेंट सेक्टर में काम करने वाली महिला कर्मचारियों से कहा जाता है- पेशाब रोको और चुपचाप कपड़े सिलो

चेन्नई2 घंटे पहले
चेन्नई में गारमेंट फैक्ट्रियों में दुर्व्यवहार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करतीं महिलाएं। उनका कहना है कि शिकायतों को कंपनियां नहीं सुनती हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
चेन्नई में गारमेंट फैक्ट्रियों में दुर्व्यवहार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करतीं महिलाएं। उनका कहना है कि शिकायतों को कंपनियां नहीं सुनती हैं।
  • चेन्नई की गारमेंट फैक्ट्री में काम करने वाली 20 साल की युवती की हत्या के बाद कई चौंका देने वाली बातें सामने आई हैं

डॉयचे वेले से. देश में करीब 1.2 करोड़ लोग गारमेंट सेक्टर में काम करते हैं, जिनमें ज्यादातर महिलाएं हैं। लेकिन गारमेंट फैक्ट्रियों में काम करने वाली महिलाओं को टॉयलेट जाने का ब्रेक भी बमुश्किल मिलता है। चेन्नई की गारमेंट फैक्ट्री में काम करने वाली 20 साल की युवती की हत्या ने कई काले सच उजागर किए हैं।

पांच जनवरी को चेन्नई की एक टैक्स्टाइल फैक्ट्री में काम करने वाली 20 साल की युवती का शव मिला। फैक्ट्री में ग्लोबल फैशन रिटेलटर एच एंड एम के लिए कपड़े बनाए जाते हैं। युवती का शव मिलने के बाद फैक्ट्री में काम करने वाली दो दर्जन से ज्यादा महिलाएं सामने आईं और सबने यौन दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायत की।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, हत्या का आरोपी फैक्ट्री का ही कर्मचारी है, जिसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। एच एंड एम पर सप्लायर के साथ करार रद्द करने का दबाव बढ़ रहा है। एशियाई, यूरोपीय देशों के साथ अमेरिका और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कपड़े बेचने वाली कंपनी एच एंड एम ने तीसरे स्वतंत्र पक्ष से जांच कराने की बात कही है।

कंपनी ने कहा है कि सप्लायर के साथ भविष्य में किसी भी तरह का रिश्ता जांच के नतीजे पर निर्भर करेगा। लेकिन फैक्ट्रियों में किसी भी तरह का दुर्व्यवहार बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

पुलिस की नजर में सामान्य मामला

पुलिस हत्याकांड को प्रेम प्रसंग का मामला बता रही है। नाम नहीं लिखने के शर्त पर एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने समाचार एजेंसी रॉयटर्स से कहा, 'हमारी जांच दिखाती है कि लड़का और लड़की रिश्ते में थे और दोनों के बीच मतभेद ही हत्या की वजह हैं।'

पुलिस अधिकारी के मुताबिक, गारमेंट फैक्ट्री की किसी कर्मचारी या उनकी यूनियन ने इससे पहले कभी भी यौन दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायत नहीं की। लेकिन स्थानीय मानवाधिकार ग्रुपों का कहना है कि कई महिलाएं ऐसी शिकायतें कर चुकी हैं।

शोषण का चरखा बनीं गारमेंट फैक्ट्रियां

भारत में गारमेंट कर्मचारियों के हितों के लिए काम करने वाली संस्था, एशिया फ्लोर एलायंस की इंडिया कॉर्डिनेटर नंदिता शिवकुमार ने बताया कि युवती ने मां और अपनी सहकर्मियों को दुर्व्यवहार के बारे में बताया था।

नंदिता कहती हैं, 'कम से कम 25 अन्य कर्मचारियों ने हमें बताया कि फैक्ट्री में उनके साथ किस तरह का दुर्व्यवहार होता है। हमें लगता है कि बड़े ब्रांड ऐसा माहौल बनाने में नाकाम रहे हैं, जिसमें कर्मचारी शिकायत कर सकें।'

बड़े ब्रांड, सप्लायरों पर तेजी से सस्ते कपड़े बनाने का दबाव डालते हैं

भारत का गारमेंट उद्योग कई करोड़ डॉलर का है। लंबे समय तक तमिलनाडु के गारमेंट उद्योग पर बाल मजदूरी के आरोप लगते रहे। अब यौन शोषण और दुर्व्यवहार के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। श्रमिक अधिकारों के लिए लड़ने वाले संगठनों के मुताबिक बड़े ब्रांड, सप्लायरों पर तेजी से सस्ते कपड़े बनाने का दबाव डालते हैं। सप्लायर यह दबाव अपने कर्मचारियों पर लादते हैं और अंत में ऐसी स्थिति बनती है, जिसमें बाथरूम जाने की इजाजत भी नहीं दी जाती। मौखिक और शारीरिक यौन दुर्व्यवहार भी होता रहता है।

कानून बनाम बदले का डर

2013 में लागू किया गया कानून कहता है कि जिस जगह भी 10 लोग काम करेंगे, वहां महिलाओं की अगुवाई में एक शिकायत समिति होनी चाहिए। इस समिति के पास दुर्व्यवहार के दोषी पर जुर्माना लगाने या उसे नौकरी से निकालने का अधिकार होना चाहिए।

नंदिता शिवकुमार कहती हैं, 'ज्यादातर मामलों में बदले की कार्रवाई का डर सताता है और कुछ मामलों में इस कानून का इस्तेमाल कैसे किया जाए, इसे लेकर जागरूकता का अभाव है। चेन्नई की इस फैक्ट्री में भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ। फैक्ट्री के सुपरवाइजरों से मौखिक शिकायत की गई, लेकिन उसे गंभीरता से नहीं लिया गया।'

