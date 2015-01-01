पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:बिहार लीग में NDA और प्रीमियर लीग में मुंबई जीता; दाऊद की 6 प्रॉपर्टी नीलाम

एक घंटा पहले

नमस्कार!

मुंबई इंडियंस ने 5वीं बार IPL का खिताब जीता। वह सबसे ज्यादा बार टूर्नामेंट जीतने वाली टीम बन गई। मुंबई ने पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंची दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 5 विकेट से हराया। बहरहाल, शुरू करते हैं मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ।

सबसे पहले देखते हैं, बाजार क्या कह रहा है…

  • BSE का मार्केट कैप 166 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। BSE पर करीब 41% कंपनियों के शेयरों में बढ़त रही।
  • 2,891 कंपनियों के शेयरों में ट्रेडिंग हुई। इसमें 1,208 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़े और 1,512 कंपनियों के शेयर गिरे।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • पश्चिम बंगाल में आज से रेलवे 696 सब-अर्बन ट्रेनें चलाएगा। रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने इसकी घोषणा की।
  • पंजाब में जारी किसान आंदोलन के चलते रेलवे ने राज्य से चलने वाली कई गाड़ियां आज से रद्द कर दी हैं।
  • रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर-इन-चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी की जमानत याचिका पर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई।

देश-विदेश

दिल्ली के 2 वकीलों ने खरीदीं दाऊद की प्रॉपर्टी

स्मगलर्स एंड फॉरेन एक्सचेंज मैनिपुलेटर्स एक्ट (SAFEMA) के तहत मोस्ट वॉन्टेड आतंकी दाऊद इब्राहिम की महाराष्ट्र की 6 प्रॉपर्टी मंगलवार को नीलाम कर दी गईं। इससे 22 लाख 79 हजार 600 रुपए मिले। इन्हें दिल्ली के 2 वकीलों ने खरीदा है।

कोरोना वैक्सीन की गुड न्यूज पर बाजार का धमाका

कोरोना वैक्सीन की खबर से बाजार में लगातार सातवें दिन रिकॉर्ड तेजी दिखी। मंगलवार को सेंसेक्स रिकॉर्ड 43 हजार के पार बंद हुआ। वहीं, बीएसई सेंसेक्स 680.22 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 43,277.65 पर बंद हुआ।

SCO समिट में मोदी बोले- हम आतंकवाद के खिलाफ

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने मंगलवार को शंघाई कॉरपोरेशन ऑर्गनाइजेशन (SCO) काउंसिल ऑफ हेड्स ऑफ स्टेट की 20वीं समिट में कहा- हमने हमेशा आतंकवाद, अवैध हथियारों की तस्करी, ड्रग्स और मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई है।

चार देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्षों ने बाइडेन को बधाई नहीं दी

डेमोक्रेट पार्टी के जो बाइडेन अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति होंगे। मोदी समेत दुनिया के तमाम बड़े नेता उन्हें जीत की बधाई दे चुके हैं। लेकिन, चार देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्षों ने अब तक ऐसा नहीं किया है। क्या यह कूटनीति है या कुछ और?

2 हफ्ते में दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना टेस्ट भारत में

भारत में अब तक 11.96 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों का टेस्ट हो चुका है। ये टेस्टिंग के मामले में दुनिया में दूसरा सबसे बड़ा आंकड़ा है। अब हर दिन मिलने वाले संक्रमितों की रफ्तार 5% से घटकर 4.2% हो गई है। यह जानकारी केंद्र सरकार ने मंगलवार को दी।

डीबी ओरिजिनल

संतरा बेचते थे, अब बनाई 400 करोड़ के टर्नओवर वाली कंपनी

आज की कहानी है, नागपुर के बिजनेसमैन प्यारे खान की। स्लम एरिया में घर था। मां किराना दुकान चलाती थीं। कभी रेलवे स्टेशन पर संतरा बेचने वाले प्यारे आज 400 करोड़ रुपए के टर्नओवर वाली कंपनी के मालिक हैं। उन्होंने भास्कर के साथ सक्सेस की पूरी जर्नी शेयर की।

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर

राज्यों में कमजोर हो रही भाजपा को बिहार से मिली इम्यूनिटी

बिहार और मध्यप्रदेश में चुनावों के नतीजे भाजपा के लिए इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर के तौर पर सामने आए हैं। 2018 से ही राज्यों में भाजपा कमजोर हो रही थी। कहीं उसने मार्जिन गंवाया तो कहीं जैसे-तैसे सरकार बनाई। कर्नाटक और मध्यप्रदेश ऐसे उदाहरण हैं, जहां तख्ता पलट कर उसने अपनी सरकार बनाई।

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

  • बिहार चुनाव में जदयू के टिकट पर लड़े लालू के समधी चंद्रिका राय हारे। वहीं, खुद को अगला मुख्यमंत्री बताकर राजनीति में आईं पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी भी हारीं।
  • इजरायल से विवाद में 30 साल तक फिलिस्तीन का पक्ष दुनिया के सामने रखने वाले शांति वार्ताकार साएब एरेकात (65) की मंगलवार को कोरोना से मौत हो गई।
  • टाटा पावर का सितंबर तिमाही में मुनाफा 10% बढ़कर 371 करोड़ रुपए हो गया। कंसोलिडेटेड पैट (PAT) भी 10% बढ़कर 371 करोड़ रुपए रहा।
आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

