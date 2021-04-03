पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Deependra Singh Hooda; Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates; Kisan Andolan | Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha Latest News | Farmers Protest (Kisan Andolan) Farm Bill Latest News And Updates

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राज्यसभा में भास्कर की खबर की चर्चा:दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा- 54 दिन बाद पति से मिल पाई महिला, इस खबर से अंदाजा लगाएं कि आंदोलन कौन कर रहा है?

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले

राज्यसभा में किसानों के मुद्दे पर चर्चा के दौरान हरियाणा से कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सदस्य दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने दैनिक भास्कर की एक खबर का जिक्र किया। उन्होंने कहा, ‘किसानों के खिलाफ प्रचार तंत्र फैलाया जा रहा है। उन्हें देशद्रोही कहा जा रहा है। पूछा जा रहा है कि आंदोलन करने वाले आखिर कौन हैं? यह जानना है तो यह खबर देखिए कि कैसे 54 दिन बाद पति को देख महिला के आंसू छलके।’ दैनिक भास्कर ने हरियाणा के संस्करणों में 20 जनवरी को यह खबर प्रकाशित की थी। हुड्‌डा ने इसी का हवाला दिया।

राज्यसभा में कांग्रेस सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा किसान आंदोलन के मुद्दे पर अपनी बात रखते हुए। उन्होंने कहा- आत्ममुग्ध सरकारें आत्मनिर्भर भारत का निर्माण नहीं कर सकतीं।
राज्यसभा में कांग्रेस सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा किसान आंदोलन के मुद्दे पर अपनी बात रखते हुए। उन्होंने कहा- आत्ममुग्ध सरकारें आत्मनिर्भर भारत का निर्माण नहीं कर सकतीं।

हुड्‌डा ने कहा कि मैं एक उदाहरण बताता हूं कि किस तरह से आंदोलन को बदनाम करने की कोशिश की गई। दैनिक भास्कर अखबार में एक खबर छपी है, जिससे आप अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं कि आंदोलन करने कौन बैठे हैं? इसमें लिखा है- ‘फिक्र: बरोदा से 78 साल के पति का हाल जानने आंदोलन में पहुंची रामरति, 54 दिन बाद पति को देख छलके आंसू, बोली- बालकां के बाबू तू ठीक सै’। मैं सरकार से हाथ जोड़कर कहना चाहता हूं की किसानों की बात मानें। आत्ममंथन भी करे। आप आत्मनिर्भर होने की बात कर रहे हैं। आत्ममुग्ध सरकारें आत्मनिर्भर भारत का निर्माण नहीं कर सकतीं।

खबर क्या थी, जिसका हुड्‌डा ने जिक्र किया
बरोदा गांव के चतर सिंह की उम्र 78 साल है। चतर सिंह भारतीय किसान यूनियन के आह्वान पर 27 नवंबर से कुंडली बॉर्डर पर धरने पर हैं। चतर सिंह अब तक घर नहीं गए हैं। मंगलवार को चतर सिंह की पत्नी रामरति देवी अपने पति से मिलने के लिए आंदोलन स्थल पर पहुंच गईं, जैसे ही पति आंखों के सामने आए तो उनका चेहरा देखकर वह भावुक हो गईं।

रामरति की आंखों में आंसू छलक पड़े। रुंधे हुए गले से बोलीं- बालकां के बाबू तू ठीक सै। देख यहां दाढ़ी कितनी बढ़ा ली। इसने तो कटवा लेंदा। चतर सिंह ने पत्नी के आंसू पोंछे और बोले- बालकां की मां, तू चिंता मत करै। याड़े मैं ठीक सूं। रामरति बोली- फेर घरा कद आओगे। चतर सिंह बोला- चिंता फिक्र ना कर, या लड़ाई जीतकै ही लौटूंगा। पूरी खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।

72 दिनों में 194 किसानों के शव गांवों में लौटे हैं
हुड्‌डा ने सदन में कहा कि आज किसान आंदोलन का 72वां दिन है। सारी सर्दी, बारिश में लाखों की तादाद में किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान किसान-सरकारों के बीच 11 राउंड की बातचीत बेनतीजा रही है। आज ये स्थिति है कि टीकरी बॉर्डर पर पहली ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से आखिरी ट्रॉली तक 17 किमी लंबा धरना है। सिंधु बॉर्डर पर 21 किमी लंबा धरना। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर भी लोग बैठे हैं। ये लोग विश्वास और संयम रखकर धरना दे रहे हैं। 72 दिनों में 194 किसानों के शव गांवों में लौटे हैं।

केंद्र सरकार में प्रचंड बहुमत का अहंकार दिखता है
करनाल के राजेश चहल, जिनके भाई आज भी लद्दाख में तैनात हैं। बरौदा गांव के अजय कुंडू भी नहीं रहे। उनकी तीन बच्चियां हैं। तीनों की शादी कैसी होगी। पढ़ाई कैसे होगी। उनकी बेटियों काे कौन पढ़ाएगा? इतनी जानें चली गईं, लेकिन सरकार के मुंह से संवेदना का एक शब्द नहीं निकला। सिर्फ ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने एक किसान का जिक्र किया। प्रचंड बहुमत का अहंकार भी दिखा कि लोग हमारे साथ हैं। इन इलाकों के अंदर सरकार जनता का विश्वास खो चुकी है। इसका अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि हरियाणा में सीएम अपने गृह क्षेत्र में कार्यक्रम नहीं कर पा रहे। हरियाणा उपचुनाव में सरकार को हार का मुंह देखना पड़ रहा है। मैं धरनास्थलों पर गया हूं।

लाल किले की घटना के बाद निर्दोषों को निशाना बनाया गया
11वें राउंड में सरकार ने एकतरफा बातचीत बंद कर दी। किसान नेता 5 घंटे बैठे रहे। फिर सरकार ने बताया कि बातचीत खत्म हो चुकी है। 26 जनवरी को जो कुछ हुआ, वह असहनीय है। न्याय का तकाजा है कि दोषी न बचे और निर्दोष न फंसे। मेरे क्षेत्र में किसान ढाई महीने से बैठे हैं। किसी को तंग करना तो दूर की बात, किसी रेहड़ी वाले से एक मूंगफली नहीं छीनी। वे यही कहेंगे कि इन किसानों ने अपने साथ-साथ हमारे भी खाने का इंतजाम किया है, लेकिन लाल किले की घटना के बाद निर्दोषों को निशाना बनाया गया। पत्रकारों को निशाना बनाया गया।

प्रजातंत्र नहीं, प्रचार तंत्र फैलाया जा रहा है। फौज का हर 10वां सैनिक आज हरियाणा से है। खेलों में देश के 40% मेडल हरियाणा के बच्चे लाते हैं। फिर वो देशद्रोही कैसे हो सकते हैं? उन्हें तिरंगे पर उपदेश दिए जा रहे हैं। लाठीतंत्र लोकतंत्र को नहीं हरा सकेगा। अपनी प्रजा की बात मानने से कोई शासक छोटा नहीं होता। किसी सरकार की इससे हार नहीं होती।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा- 54 दिन बाद पति से मिल पाई महिला, इस खबर से अंदाजा लगाएं कि आंदोलन कौन कर रहा है? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें