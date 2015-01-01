पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Indian Army | Defence Ministry | Acquisition Of Military Hardware, 28,000 Crore For Indian Army, India Navy, India Air Force (IAF)

रक्षा मंत्रालय से मिली मंजूरी:LAC पर तनाव के बीच सेना के लिए 28 हजार करोड़ के हथियार और मिलिट्री इक्विपमेंट खरीदे जाएंगे

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की अध्यक्षता में डिफेंस एक्विजिशन काउंसिल (DAC) ने डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री से 27 हजार करोड़ के इक्विपमेंट खरीदने की मंजूरी दी। (फाइल फोटो)

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने तीनों सेनाओं के लिए 28 हजार करोड़ के हथियार और मिलिट्री साजो-सामान खरीदने के प्रपोजल को मंजूरी दे दी। मामले से जुड़े अधिकारियों के हवाले से न्यूज एजेंसी ने यह जानकारी दी। प्रपोजल को ऐसे समय में मंजूरी दी गई है, जब पूर्वी लद्दाख में लाइन ऑफ एक्चुअल कंट्रोल (LAC) पर भारत-चीन के बीच लंबे समय से तनाव चल रहा है।

अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, मंजूर किए गए लगभग सभी हथियार और सैन्य उपकरण डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री से ही की घरेलू उद्योगों से ही खरीदे जाएंगे।

27 हजार करोड़ की खरीदारी डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री से
रक्षा मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की अध्यक्षता में डिफेंस एक्विजिशन काउंसिल (DAC) ने डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री से 27 हजार करोड़ के इक्विपमेंट खरीदने की मंजूरी दी। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि रक्षा मंत्रालय की खरीददारी पर फैसला करने लेने वाली डिसिजन मेकिंग बॉडी DAC ने कुल 9 प्रपोजल को मंजूरी दी। मंत्रालय ने कहा कि 28,000 करोड़ रुपए के 7 में से 6 प्रपोजल 27,000 करोड़ रुपए के हैं। इसके तहत मेक इन इंडिया और आत्मनिर्भर भारत को बढ़ावा देने के लिए भारतीय इंडस्ट्री को AoN (एक्सेप्टेंस ऑफ नेसेसिटी) दी जाएगी।

AEW&C प्लेन्स की खरीदारी भी शामिल
खरीद प्रस्तावों में एयरफोर्स के लिए डिफेंस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट ऑर्गेनाइजेशन (DRDO) द्वारा तैयार किए जाने वाले एयरबोन अर्ली वॉर्निंग एंड कंट्रोल सिस्टम (AEW&CS) आधारित प्लेन्स, नेवी के लिए नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन ऑफशोर पेट्रोल वेसल और सेना के लिए मॉड्यूलर ब्रिज को मंजूरी भी शामिल है।

सीमा पर निगरानी बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी
वायुसेना के लिए तैयार किए जाने वाले 6 नए टोही विमानों से सेना को पाकिस्तान और चीन से लगी सीमा पर निगरानी बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी। इन नए एयरबोन अर्ली वॉर्निंग एंड कंट्रोल (AEW&C) प्लेन्स को DRDO एयर इंडिया के एयरक्राफ्ट पर डेवलप करेगा। इससे देश की स्वदेशी डिफेंस इंडस्ट्री को भी बूस्ट करने में मदद मिलेगी।

हथियार जमा करने की छूट दी थी
इससे पहले सरकार ने तीनों सेनाओं को 15 दिन की जंग के हिसाब से गोला-बारूद और हथियार जमा करने की छूट दे दी थी। अब तक सेनाएं 10 दिन की जंग के हिसाब से हथियार जुटाती थीं। LAC के हालात को देखते हुए यह फैसला बहुत अहम है। इससे सेना जरूरत के मुताबिक चीजों का स्टॉक और इमरजेंसी फाइनेंशियल पावर का इस्तेमाल कर सकेगी। देश के अलावा विदेश से भी 50 हजार करोड़ के हथियार खरीदने की योजना बनाई गई थी।

