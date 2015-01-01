पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Lockdown Again Latest News | Arvind Kejriwal Minister Satyendar Jain On Local Restrictions

दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा:शादियों में अब 200 की जगह सिर्फ 50 मेहमानों की इजाजत, डिप्टी सीएम बोले- लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए सीएम केजरीवाल ने छठ पर्व सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर नहीं मनाने का निर्देश दिया है। यहां रहने वाले पूर्वांचल के लोग इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं।
  • इस साल नवंबर-दिसंबर में शादियों के 7 बड़े मुहूर्त
  • 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी से शादियों का सीजन शुरू होगा

दिल्ली में दोबारा से लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा। एक दिन पहले ही मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने इसके संकेत दिए थे। हालांकि, बुधवार को डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि हमारा लॉकडाउन लगाने का कोई इरादा नहीं है।

उधर, उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने दिल्ली में होने वाली शादियों में मेहमानों की संख्या 200 की जगह सिर्फ 50 रखने के केजरीवाल सरकार के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है। यह पाबंदी कितने दिनों के लिए होगी, यह साफ नहीं है। हालांकि, इससे दिल्ली के वेडिंग मार्केट पर असर पड़ सकता है। इस साल नवंबर-दिसंबर में शादियों के 7 बड़े मुहूर्त हैं। 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन से शादियों का सीजन शुरू होगा।

डिप्टी सीएम बोले- दुकानदारों को डरने की जरूरत नहीं

डिप्टी सीएम सिसाेदिया ने बुधवार को कहा कि मैं दुकानदारों को यह भरोसा दिलाना चाहता हूं कि उन्हें डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। हम चाहते हैं कि आपकी दुकानें खुली रहें। अगर जरूरत पड़ती है तो कुछ बाजारों के लिए नियम बदले जाएंगे। हमने केंद्र से यही गुजारिश की है, लेकिन किसी भी तरह का लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा।

एक दिन पहले सीएम केजरीवाल ने कहा था, ‘यदि बाजारों में मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा और वह जगह कोरोना हॉट स्‍पॉट बन सकती है तो ऐसे बाजारों को कुछ दिनों के लिए बंद करने की इजाजत मिलनी चाहिए। केंद्र को ऐसा प्रस्‍ताव भेजा जा रहा है।’ इसके ये मायने निकाले गए कि दिल्ली में बाजारों के लिए लॉकडाउन लग सकता है।

शादियों में अब मेहमान कम होंगे, वेडिंग मार्केट पर असर पड़ेगा

जब कोरोना के हालात सामान्य हो गए थे तो दिल्ली में शादियों में 50 की बजाय 200 लोगों के शामिल होने की छूट दी गई थी। कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए दिल्ली सरकार ने शादियों में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 50 तक सीमित रखने का प्रस्‍ताव उपराज्यपाल को भेजा था, जिसे मंजूरी मिल गई है।

दिल्ली में 4 हजार शादियां, 5 हजार करोड़ रुपए का मार्केट

इस साल नवंबर-दिसंबर में शादियों के 7 बड़े मुहूर्त हैं। इस दौरान दिल्ली में करीब 4 हजार शादियां होने वाली हैं। कई लोग जो लॉकडाउन के दौरान शादियां नहीं कर पाए थे, उन्होंने नवंबर-दिसंबर में इसकी प्लानिंग कर रखी है। 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन से शादियों का सीजन शुरू होगा। जिन घरों में नवंबर में शादियां हैं, वो मेहमानों को बुलाने की 200 लोगों की लिमिट को देखते हुए इनविटेशन कार्ड छपवाकर बांटना शुरू कर चुके हैं।

वेडिंग प्लानर साइट weddingz.in से मिले आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, दिल्ली में शादियों का यह सीजन चार हजार करोड़ से पांच हजार करोड़ रुपए का है। अगर बाजार बंद होते हैं और शादियों में मेहमानों की संख्या कम की जाती है तो इस पर असर पड़ेगा। इसकी वजह यह है कि कपड़ा मार्केट, वेडिंग प्लानर, कैटरिंग, होटल, बैंक्वेट हॉल जैसे कारोबार शादियों के सीजन से जुड़े हैं।

दिल्ली के सभी वेन्यू बुक

नवंबर-दिसंबर के लिए दिल्ली के सभी गेस्ट हाउस, वेडिंग वेन्यू बुक हो चुके हैं। दिल्ली की वेडिंग प्लानर ललिता राघव ने बताया कि सबसे ज्यादा बुकिंग 25 नवंबर के लिए हुई है। इस दिन तुलसी विवाह है। इस दिन शादी करने के लिए लोग ज्यादा पैसे भी खर्च करने को तैयार हैं। 25 नवंबर के बाद लोग 30 नवंबर और फिर 11 और 12 दिसंबर को शादी और रिसेप्शन करना चाहते हैं। इन चार डेट्स पर वेडिंग वेन्यू लगभग पूरे बुक हैं।

