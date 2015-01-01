पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली पर दिल्ली की हवा दमघोंटू:पटाखों पर बैन के बावजूद दिल्ली-NCR में घनी धुंध, 10 मीटर दूर देखना भी मुश्किल

एक घंटा पहले
फोटो दिल्ली-यूपी बॉर्डर की है। यहां शनिवार की दोपहर 2 बजे ही धुंध घनी हो गई थी और विजिबिलिटी काफी कम।

दिवाली पर देश की राजधानी दिल्ली और आस-पास के इलाकों में प्रदूषण बढ़ गया है। घने स्मॉग के कारण 10 मीटर की दूर पर भी कुछ दिखाई देना मुश्किल हो गया है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 'गंभीर' की कैटेगिरी में पहुंच गया है। ये हालात तब हैं जब दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पटाखों पर बैन लगा हुआ है। इसके अलावा पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश में पराली जलाने पर रोक है।

दिल्ली में शनिवार को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (AQI) 339 दर्ज किया गया। पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर इसमें 100 से ज्यादा PM 2.5 की बढ़ोतरी देखी गई है। इसके पहले शुक्रवार को 339 और गुरुवार को 314 AQI था। दिल्ली और आसपास के राज्यों में खूब पटाखे जलाए गए। हरियाणा, पंजाब और यूपी के कई जिलों में पराली जलाने की घटनाएं भी सामने आ चुकी हैं।

32% प्रदूषण केवल पराली जलाने से बढ़ा
पॉल्युशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के अफसरों का कहना है कि दिल्ली के प्रदूषण में 32% का इजाफा केवल पराली जलाने से बढ़ा है। हवा की गति धीमी होने से प्रदूषण की स्थिति और बुरी हो गई है। अफसरों के मुताबिक, रविवार और सोमवार को राजधानी में प्रदूषण की स्थिति ज्यादा खतरनाक हो सकती है। प्रदूषण के सभी नुकसानदायक कण PM10 और PM 2.5 का स्तर तड़के एक बजे से सुबह छह बजे तक सबसे ज्यादा रह सकता है। दोपहर में इसमें थोड़ी ही कमी आने का अनुमान है।

दिल्ली सरकार ने प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए ये फैसले लिए

  • ट्रैफिक पर गाड़ी का इंजन बंद करने का अभियान शुरू किया गया है।
  • कंस्ट्रक्शन के काम नहीं होंगे।
  • दिवाली पर पटाखे नहीं फोड़ सकेंगे।
  • समय-समय पर शहर में लगे पेड़-पौधों पर पानी का छिड़काव किया जाएगा।
  • कूड़ा जलाने पर रोक है।
  • दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पराली जलाने पर रोक है।
