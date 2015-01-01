पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia Said, Call 1076 And Do All Government Work

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिल्ली में मजदूरों का घर बैठे होगा पंजीयन:उपमुख्यमंत्री सिसोदिया ने कहा, 1076 पर कॉल कर घर बैठे कराइए सभी सरकारी काम

दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सचिवालय में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर योजना की जानकारी देते दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया।

दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली के निर्माण मजदूरों के लिए राहत का ऐलान किया। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि अब निर्माण मजदूरों को पंजीयन और नवीकरण के लिए किसी सरकारी ऑफिस के चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। अब 1076 पर फोन करके दिल्ली सरकार की डोर स्टेप सर्विस के जरिए घर बैठे सभी काम कराए जा सकते हैं।

दिल्ली सचिवालय में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर सिसोदिया ने कहा कि कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनियों से निर्माण श्रमिक कल्याण सेस मिलता है। निर्माण श्रमिक कल्याण बोर्ड के माध्यम से इस राशि का उपयोग निर्माण श्रमिकों की भलाई के लिए किया जाता है। इसके लिए बोर्ड में श्रमिकों का पंजीयन जरूरी है। पिछले दिनों जिला श्रम कार्यालयों के दौरे में मजदूरों को कतारों में परेशान देखने के बाद ये कदम उठाया गया है।

सिसोदिया ने कहा कि पंजीयन और नवीकरण की प्रक्रिया में जटिलता के कारण बिचौलियों द्वारा मजदूरों का फाॅर्म भरने के नाम पर एक से दो हजार रुपए की अवैध वसूली की जाती थी। मजदूरों को कई दिनों तक लेबर ऑफिस जाकर घंटों लाइन में लगना पड़ता था। इससे उनकी रोजाना मजदूरी का भी नुकसान होता था।

मजदूरों को उठानी पड़ती थी परेशानी

मजदूरों को आवेदन के बाद सत्यापन के लिए भी लेबर आफिस जाना पड़ता था। इसके कारण उन्हें अपने काम से छुट्टी लेनी पड़ती थी। निर्माण मजदूरों को इस परेशानी से राहत दिलाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने डोरस्टेप डिलेवरी के जरिए इन मजदूरों के पंजीयन और नवीकरण की सुविधा प्रारंभ कर दी है।

सिसोदिया ने कहा कि अब निर्माण मजदूरों को सिर्फ 1076 नंबर पर फोन करना होगा। दिल्ली सरकार की डोरस्टेप डिलेवरी टीम का सदस्य उस मजदूर के घर आकर उससे दस्तावेज लेकर फार्म भर देगा। साथ ही उन दस्तावेजों और मजदूर की फोटो को ऑनलाइन अपलोड कर देगा। आवेदन को ऑनलाइन स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद निर्माण मजदूर अपना प्रमाणपत्र इंटरनेट से डाउनलोड कर सकता है। अन्यथा चार पांच दिन में उसके घर भेज दिया जाएगा।

कई श्रेणी के मजदूरों को किया गया है शामिल

उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि कानून के तहत कंस्ट्रक्शन लेबर की परिभाषा काफी व्यापक है। इसके तहत बेलदार, कुली, लेबर, राजमिस्त्री, मिस्त्री, मसाला बनाने वाले मजदूर, कंक्रीट मिक्सर, टाइल्स एवं स्टोन फिटर, चूना पोताई सफेदी वाले, पेंटर, पीओपी मजदूर भी आते हैं। उप मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि निर्माण स्थल पर कार्यरत चौकीदार, प्लंबर, कारपेंटर, बढ़ई, बिजली मिस्त्री, फिटर, लोहार, माली, शटरिंग मिस्त्री एवं लेबर, पंप आपरेटर, बार बाइंडर, क्रेन आपरेटर इत्यादि को भी कंस्ट्रक्शन लेबर की श्रेणी में रखा गया है।

यह भ्रम खत्म करना जरूरी है कि कंस्ट्रक्शन लेबर सिर्फ वह नहीं है जो माथे पर ईंटें उठाकर चलता है।सिसोदिया ने कहा कि पंजीकृत श्रमिकों को अपनी या बेटे बेटी की शादी के लिए 35000 से 51000 तक की राशि मिलती है। साथ ही, स्वास्थ्य के लिए 2000 से दस हजार तक और मातृत्व लाभ के तौर पर 30000 की राशि और साठ साल के बाद मासिक तीन हजार रुपए पेंशन का प्रावधान है।

हादसे में मौत पर दो लाख, सामान्य मौत पर एक लाख रुपए

दुर्घटना में मृत्यु होने पर दो लाख रुपए, सामान्य मृत्यु होने पर एक लाख रुपए तथा अंतिम संस्कार के लिए दस हजार रुपए तथा विकलांगता की स्थिति में एक लाख रुपए सहायता का प्रावधान है। साथ ही, श्रमिकों के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए 500 से दस हजार रुपए तक मासिक छात्रवृति भी दी जाती है।

सिसोदिया ने कहा कि सरकार इन सभी श्रेणियों के श्रमिकों को सभी योजनाओं का लाभ देना चाहती है। लेकिन अब तक मात्र एक लाख ग्यारह हजार श्रमिकों का ही पंजीयन हुआ है जबकि दिल्ली में लगभग दस लाख कंस्ट्रक्शन लेबर होने का अनुमान है।

ये आते हैं निर्माण मजदूर की श्रेणी में

बेलदार, कुली, लेबर, राजमिस्त्री, मिस्त्री, मसाला बनाने वाले मजदूर, कंक्रीट मिक्सर, टाइल्स एवं स्टोन फिटर, चूना पोताई सफेदी वाले, पेंटर, पीओपी मजदूर, निर्माण स्थल पर कार्यरत चौकीदार, प्लंबर, कारपेंटर, बढ़ई, बिजली मिस्त्री, फिटर, लोहार, माली, शटरिंग मिस्त्री एवं लेबर, पंप आपरेटर, बार बाइंडर, क्रेन आपरेटर इत्यादि।

क्या सुविधाएं मिलती हैं

  • अपनी या बेटे-बेटी की शादी के लिए 35000 से 51000 रुपए
  • स्वास्थ्य के लिए 2000 से दस हजार तक
  • मातृत्व लाभ के तौर पर 30000 की राशि
  • साठ साल के बाद मासिक तीन हजार रुपए पेंशन
  • दुर्घटना में मृत्यु होने पर दो लाख रुपए
  • सामान्य मृत्यु होने पर एक लाख रुपए
  • अंतिम संस्कार के लिए दस हजार रुपए
  • विकलांगता की स्थिति में एक लाख रुपए
  • श्रमिकों के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए 500 से दस हजार रुपए तक मासिक छात्रवृति

कैसे होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन

1076 नंबर पर फोन करना होगा। दिल्ली सरकार की डोर स्टेप डिलेवरी टीम का सदस्य उस निर्माण मजदूर के घर आकर उससे दस्तावेज लेकर फार्म भर देगा। साथ ही उन दस्तावेजों और मजदूर की फोटो को ऑनलाइन अपलोड कर देगा। आवेदन को ऑनलाइन स्वीकृति मिल जाएगी। इसके साथ ही निर्माण मजदूर अपना प्रमाणपत्र इंटरनेट से डाउनलोड कर सकता है। अन्यथा चार पांच दिन में उसके घर भेज दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें