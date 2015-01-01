पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Devendra Fadnavis Said Next BJP Government's Swearing in Ceremony In Maharashtra Will Be Held At An Appropriate Hour, Not At Dawn

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महाराष्ट्र में क्या भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी:अब फडणवीस ने कहा- फिर सरकार बनाएंगे; इस बार शपथ तड़के नहीं, सही समय पर होगी

औरंगाबाद26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फडणवीस का दावा है कि महाराष्ट्र विकास अगाड़ी सरकार चल नहीं पाएगी। जनता इस सरकार से नाराज है।- फाइल फोटो।

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में हलचल अचानक तेज हो गई है। एक ही दिन में भाजपा के दो नेताओं के बयानों ने अटकलें बढ़ा दी हैं। महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और नेता विपक्ष देवेन्द्र फडणवीस ने कहा है कि भाजपा की अगली सरकार की ताजपोशी पिछले साल की तरह दिन निकलने से पहले नहीं बल्कि सही समय पर होगी।

महाराष्ट्र में पिछले साल 80 घंटे चल पाई थी भाजपा सरकार
फडणवीस ने सोमवार को मीडिया से बातचीत में यह बयान दिया, जो मंगलवार को सामने आया। उन्होंने कहा कि मौजूदा महाराष्ट्र विकास अगाड़ी सरकार से जनता नाराज है। उनकी सरकार गिरने के बाद हम सरकार बनाएंगे। फडणवीस का बयान महाराष्ट्र में पिछले साल महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा सरकार बनाने के ठीक एक साल बाद आया है। 23 नवंबर 2019 को फडणवीस ने नेशनलिस्ट कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) नेता अजित पवार के समर्थन से सरकार बनाई थी, हालांकि उनकी सरकार 80 घंटे ही चल पाई थी।

केंद्रीय मंत्री पाटिल ने कहा- 3 महीने में सरकार बनाएंगे
फडणवीस ने पिछले साल अचानक सुबह-सुबह सरकार बनाने का ऐलान कर चौंका दिया था। इसलिए, इस बार कह रहे हैं कि सही समय पर शपथ लेंगे। फडणवीस का बयान से पहले सोमवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री रावसाहेब दानवे पाटिल ने कहा था कि भाजपा अगले 2 से 3 महीनों में महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाएगी। इसके लिए पार्टी ने तैयारी भी की है। वे औरंगाबाद स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में अगले महीने होने वाले विधान परिषद चुनाव के लिए परभणी में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें