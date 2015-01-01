पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फुटबॉल का लीजेंड नहीं रहा:डिएगो मैराडोना का 60 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन, कुछ हफ्ते पहले ही हुई थी ब्रेन सर्जरी

5 मिनट पहले
  • मैराडोना ने 4 FIFA वर्ल्ड कप टूर्नामेंट खेले, जिसमें 1986 का वर्ल्ड कप शामिल था

डिएगो मैराडोना का 60 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन हो गया। दो हफ्ते पहले ही उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिली थी। तब उन्हें ब्रेन सर्जरी के लिए भर्ती करवाया गया था। मैराडोना की गिनती महान फुटबॉलर्स में होती है और उन्होंने 1986 में अर्जेंटीना को वर्ल्ड कप जिताने में अहम रोल निभाया था।

इस टूर्नामेंट में उनका वर्ल्ड फेमस गोल भी शामिल है, जिसे "हैंड ऑफ गॉड" के नाम से जाना जाता है। इसी गोल की मदद से अर्जेंटीना ने इंग्लैंड को टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया था।

ब्रेन सर्जरी के बाद 11 नवंबर को डिस्चार्ज हुए थे

अर्जेंटीना के मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ब्रेन सर्जरी के बाद मैराडोना को 11 नवंबर को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया था। इस दिन उन्हें शाम 6 बजे डिस्चार्ज किया जाना था। लेकिन, मैराडोना वक्त से पहले ही घर के लिए रवाना हो गए थे, क्योंकि सड़कों पर उनके हजारों प्रशंसक एक झलक पाने के लिए उमड़ आए थे। मैराडोना ने बोका जूनियर्स, नपोली, बार्सिलोना जैसे क्लब से फुटबॉल खेली। दुनियाभर में उनके करोड़ों चाहने वाले हैं।

मैराडोना ने इंटरनेशनल करियर में 91 मैच खेले

अर्जेंटीना से खेलते हुए मैराडोना ने इंटरनेशनल करियर में 91 मैच खेले, जिसमें उन्होंने 34 गोल किए। उन्होंने 4 FIFA वर्ल्ड कप टूर्नामेंटों खेला, जिसमें 1986 का विश्व कप शामिल था। 1986 वर्ल्ड कप में वे अर्जेंटीना के कैप्टन भी थे। वे टूर्नामेंट के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी घोषित किए गए थे। उन्हें गोल्डन बॉल अवॉर्ड जीता था।

मैराडोना को फीफा प्लेयर ऑफ द सेंचुरी से भी नवाजा जा चुका है। उन्होंने एक बार वर्ल्ड कप गोल्डन बॉल, एक बार बेलोन डी ओर, 2 बार साउथ अमेरिकन फुटबॉलर ऑफ द ईयर, 6 बार नेशनल लीग टॉप स्कोरर अवॉर्ड जीता है।

पिछले फुटबॉल वर्ल्ड कप में भी बिगड़ी थी तबीयत

फुटबॉल से रिटायरमेंट के बाद मैराडोना कई बार हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हो चुके थे। साल 2000 में उन्होंने इतनी ज्यादा कोकीन ले ली थी कि उनका हार्ट फेल हो सकता था और उनकी जान जा सकती थी। इसके बाद कई साल तक रिहैबिलिटेशन में रहे थे। 2005 में उनका वेट लॉस के लिए ऑपरेशन हुआ था।

इसके बाद 2007 में भी उन्हें ज्यादा शराब पीने की वजह से अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। पिछले फुटबॉल वर्ल्ड कप में भी उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई थी। इस वर्ल्ड कप में उन्हें एग्जीक्यूटिव बॉक्स में देखा गया था। इसी दौरान अर्जेंटीना ने नाइजीरिया को हराया था।

खेल जगत के सितारों ने लीजेंड को ऐसे याद किया

