पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Dr. Of Bhavnagar In Gujarat Donated His Hair, Said Real Beauty Is Not With Hair, Good Thinking And Thoughts

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विश्व कैंसर दिवस:गुजरात में भावनगर की डॉ. ने दान किए अपने बाल, कहा - असली सुंदरता बालों से नहीं, अच्छी सोच और विचारों से होती है

भावनगर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सैलून में बाल कटवाते हुए डॉ. स्मिता वनरा और इनसेट में अपने कटे बाल दिखाते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
सैलून में बाल कटवाते हुए डॉ. स्मिता वनरा और इनसेट में अपने कटे बाल दिखाते हुए।
  • डॉ. स्मिता मोरारजी देसाई इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ नेचरोपैथी एंड योगिक साइंस के अंतिम वर्ष में हैं
  • उनके पिता नटवरलाल भी नैचरोपैथी के जाने-माने वैद्य हैं और देश-विदेश में ख्याति प्राप्त हैं

वर्ल्ड कैंसर डे पर आज गुजरात की एक डॉक्टर ने अपने तीन फीट लंबे बाल दान कर दिए। भावनगर शहर की रहने वाली डॉ. स्मिताबेन वनरा ने लीला सर्कल के पास स्थित एक सैलून में बाल कटवाए। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपने बाल कैंसर में बाल गंवाले वाले मरीजों की विग के लिए अहमदाबाद टाटा मेमोरियल हॉस्पिटल को दान कर दिए। कैंसर पीड़ितों के लिए उनके इस सराहनीय कदम की चारों ओर चर्चा हो रही है।

भावनगर के लीला सर्कल के पास स्थित एक सैलून में बाल कटवाए।
भावनगर के लीला सर्कल के पास स्थित एक सैलून में बाल कटवाए।

असली सुंदरता अच्छी सोच और विचारों से होती है : डॉ. स्मिता
इस बारे में डॉ. स्मिताबेन वनरा ने बताया कि बाल महिला का आभूषण होते हैं। इसीलिए हर महिला को सबसे ज्यादा अपने बालों से प्रेम होता है। आज कैंसर दिवस है तो इसीलिए मैंने कैंसर मरीजों की तकलीफ को महसूस करते हुए अपनी प्रिय चीज दान कर दी है। डॉ. स्मिता कहती हैं कि सच बात तो यही है कि असली सुंदरता बालों से नहीं, बल्कि अच्छी सोच और विचारों से होती है

डॉ. स्मिता ने अपने बाल अहमदाबाद टाटा मेमोरियल हॉस्पिटल को दान किए हैं।
डॉ. स्मिता ने अपने बाल अहमदाबाद टाटा मेमोरियल हॉस्पिटल को दान किए हैं।

कैंसर मरीजों के दर्द की तुलना में मेरे बाल कुछ नहीं
डॉ. स्मिता इस समय मोरारजी देसाई इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ नेचरोपैथी एंड योगिक साइंस के चौथे यानी की अंतिम वर्ष में नेचरोपैथी की स्टूडेंट हैं। स्मिता कहती हैं कि मैंने कैंसर मरीजों की तकलीफ को देखा और महसूस किया है। मैं जानती हूं कि इलाज के दौरान वे किस मानसिक और शारीरिक तकलीफ से गुजरते हैं। मेरे बाल दान करना तो उसके आगे कुछ भी नहीं है।

पिता नटवरलाल भी नैचरोपैथी के जाने-माने वैद्य हैं।
पिता नटवरलाल भी नैचरोपैथी के जाने-माने वैद्य हैं।

पिता नटवरलाल भी नैचरोपैथी के जाने-माने वैद्य
डॉ. स्मिता के पिता नटवरलाल भी नैचरोपैथी के जाने-माने वैद्य हैं और देश-विदेश में ख्याति प्राप्त हैं। वे नैचरोपैथी से कई मरीजों के असाध्य रोगों का इलाज कर चुके हैं। इसके अलावा डॉ. स्मिता के माता-पिता समाज-सेवी भी हैं। पिता नटवरलाल बताते हैं कि बेटी पर परिवार के संस्कारों का ही असर है कि वह दूसरों की तकलीफ महसूस करती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें