पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • DRDO's Advanced Pinaka MK I Testing Successful; 12 Rockets Can Be Fired Up To 45 Km In 44 Seconds

पिनाका MK-I की टेस्टिंग सफल:45 किलोमीटर दूर मौजूद टारगेट को 44 सेकेंड में तबाह कर देंगे 12 रॉकेट

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
DRDO ने पिनाका को पहले की अपेक्षा ज्यादा अपग्रेड किया है।

ओडिशा के चांदीपुर में बुधवार को डिफेंस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट ऑर्गेनाइजेशन (DRDO)ने पिनाका MK-I रॉकेट (Pinaka MK-I rocket)के एडवांस वर्जन का सफल टेस्टिंग किया। टेस्टिंग के दौरान एक साथ 6 रॉकेट 45 किलोमीटर की दूरी तक दागे गए।

प्रूफ एंड एक्सपेरीमेंट स्टेब्लिशमेंट से इसकी टेस्टिंग हुई। एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक, सभी रॉकेट को टेलीमेट्री, रडार और इलेक्ट्रो-ऑप्टिकल ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम जैसे रेंज इंस्ट्रूमेंट्स से ट्रैक किया गया। पिनाका MK-I मौजूद पिनाका का लेटेस्ट वर्जन है। इसके जरिए 44 सेकेंड में 45 किलोमीटर की दूरी तक एक साथ 12 रॉकेट दागे जा सकते हैं।

पहले गाइडेंस सिस्टम नहीं था
न्यूज एजेंसी ने सूत्रों के हवाले से बताया कि पहले पिनाका में रॉकेट के लिए गाइडेंस सिस्टम नहीं थी। अब अपग्रेडेड वर्जन में गाइडेंस सिस्टम भी शामिल है। मतलब ये रॉकेट को किस दिशा में कैसे जाना है इसके लिए भी गाइड कर सकेगी। इस नए वर्जन के लिए हैदराबाद रिसर्च सेंटर इमारत (RCI) ने किट बनाया था। इसके अलावा इसकी मारक क्षमता और एक्यूरेसी को भी पहले से ज्यादा बेहतर किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 9 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें