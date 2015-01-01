पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  National
  During Bihar Polls Rahul Having Picnic With Priyanka': RJD's Shivanand Tiwari Tiwari Slams Congress

महागठबंधन में मतभेद:राजद नेता शिवानंद बोले- बिहार पोल के दौरान राहुल शिमला में प्रियंका के साथ पिकनिक मना रहे थे

पटना26 मिनट पहले
राजद नेता शिवानंद तिवारी ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी बिहार में प्रचार करने के लिए केवल 3 दिन ही आए। (फाइल फोटो)

बिहार चुनाव का नतीजा सामने आने के बाद महागठबंधन में मतभेद सामने आने लगे हैं। राजद नेता शिवानंद तिवारी ने कांग्रेस की टॉप लीडरशिप पर निशाना साधा है। साथ-साथ चुनाव लड़ने वाली पार्टी के नेता राहुल पर शिवानंद ने कहा कि गठबंधन के लिए कांग्रेस बाधा की तरह रही। वो बोले कि चुनाव तो कांग्रेस ने 70 सीटों पर लड़ा, लेकिन 70 रैलियां भी नहीं की। शिवानंद ने कहा कि चुनाव के वक्त राहुल गांधी पिकनिक मना रहे थे।

बस 3 दिन के लिए बिहार आए राहुल- तिवारी
शिवानंद तिवारी ने न्यूज एजेंसी से बातचीत में कहा कि राहुल गांधी केवल 3 दिन के लिए बिहार में आए। प्रियंका गांधी तो आई ही नहीं। जिन लोगों को बिहार से सरोकार नहीं था, वो लोग यहां आए। यह सही नहीं है। वो बोले कि जब चुनाव पूरे जोर-शोर से चल रहा था, तब राहुल गांधी शिमला में प्रियंका के घर पिकनिक मना रहे थे।​​​​​​​

'कांग्रेस बिहार चुनाव को लेकर गंभीर नहीं थी'
तिवारी ने कहा कि क्या कोई पार्टी ऐसे चलाई जाती है? जिस तरह से कांग्रेस को चलाया जा रहा, उसके हिसाब से ये आरोप लग सकते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी राहुल गांधी से ज्यादा उम्रदराज हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने राहुल से ज्यादा रैलियां कीं। राहुल ने केवल 3 रैलियां क्यों कीं? ये दिखाता है कि कांग्रेस बिहार इलेक्शन को लेकर गंभीर नहीं थी। पहले ये खबर थी कि प्रियंका गांधी बिहार आएंगी, लेकिन ये भी नहीं हुआ।

तिवारी ने कहा- कांग्रेस ने विधानसभा सीटों को जीतने से ज्यादा केवल ज्यादा से ज्यादा सीटें लड़ने पर जोर दिया। जिस तरह से यूपी में कांग्रेस ने अखिलेश के साथ व्यवहार किया, महाराष्ट्र में वो राकांपा से ज्यादा सीटों पर कैसे लड़ी और उनसे कम सीटें जीती। उनका जोर ज्यादा सीटों पर लड़ने पर रहता है, पर वो ज्यादा संभावित सीटों पर जीतने में कामयाब नहीं हो पाते। कांग्रेस को इस बारे में सोचना चाहिए।

