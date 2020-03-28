Change Cookies Settings
  • This Saturday at 8:30pm (today) join millions of people around the world and switch off your lights in support of nature and our planet. Saturday, 28 March 2020 at 8:30pm is #EarthHour2020 | #EarthHour | Earth Hour India 2020: Switch off Light this Saturday March 28 at 8:30 PM; All You Need To Know

#earthhour2020 / आज रात 8:30 बजे अर्थ ऑवर, एक घंटे के लिए बंद करें गैर जरूरी लाइट्स और बिजली के उपकरण

दैनिक भास्कर

Mar 28, 2020, 07:50 PM IST

नई दिल्ली/सिडनी. कोरोनावायरस के लॉकडाउन के बीच शनिवार रात 8:30 बजे दुनियाभर में अर्थ आवर (Earth Hour) मनाया जाएगा। इस दौरान ऊर्जा की बचत कर धरती को सुरक्षित रखने के उद्देश्य से लोग अपने घरों की गैर जरूरी लाइट्स और बिजली से चलने वाले उपकरण बंद रखते हैं। 2020 में अर्थ आवर का यह 14 वां संस्करण है और इसकी थीम 'जलवायु परिवर्तन को थामने के कदम और सतत विकास' है। अर्थ आवर डे की शुरुआत वन्यजीव एवं पर्यावरण संगठन 'वर्ल्ड वाइड फंड फॉर नेचर (wwf)' ने 2007 में की थी।

पहली बार इसे साल 2007 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सिडनी शहर में मनाया गया। इसमें लोगों से 60 मिनट के लिए सारी लाइटें बंद करने की अपील की गई थी। धीरे-धीरे इसे विश्वभर में मनाया जाने लगा। आज यह एक आंदोलन बन चुका है।  2019 में  ‘अर्थ ऑवर’ की थीम ‘जीने का तरीका बदलो’ था। इसमें 187 देशों के सात हजार से ज्यादा शहरों ने हिस्सा लिया था। 


EarthHour से कोरोना पीड़ितों को समर्थन

इस मौके पर वन्यजीव एवं पर्यावरण संगठन ने अपने संदेश में कहा है कि, इस समय दुनिया बहुत बड़ी मुश्किल से घिरी है, लेकिन हम ऐसे ही तरीकों से खुद को जोड़कर प्रेरित कर सकते हैं और चीजों को बदल सकते हैं। आइए हमारे साथ इस #EarthHour में शामिल हो जाइए क्योंकि दुनिया की एकजुटता को दिखाने के लिए करोड़ों लोग घरों में बंद हैं। इस मौके पर हम उनके साथ अपना समर्थन दिखाएं और शनिवार रात 8.30 बजे अपनी लाइट बंद करें और हमारे ग्रह पर अपनी आवाज़ बुलंद करें।

As the world finds itself in these difficult times, we are inspired and uplifted by the ways people are staying connected. Join us this #EarthHour as we act in solidarity with millions of others across the globe and switch off at home 🏡 Let’s show our support for each other and our shared home 🌏 Turn off your lights at 8.30pm and raise your voice for our planet: earthhour.org/voice

लोग दे रहे स्विच ऑफ का संदेश

बिजली के महत्व और पर्यावरण सुरक्षा के बारे में लोगों को जागरूक करने के इस अभियान का पर इस बार कोरोना के खतरे का असर पड़ा है, लेकिन जागरुक लोगों ने इसे महामारी के साथ जोड़ दिया और  स्विच ऑफ ( switch off ) करके कोरोना के खिलाफ एकजुटता का मैसेज दे रहे हैं।

🌎📣Today is Earth Hour📣🌏 Participate by switching off your lights💡 for 1️⃣ hour at 8:30PM your local time. As we battle #COVID19, Earth Hour marks a moment of solidarity for us to unite and show our support for the environment, digitally. Join online events and find fun ways to celebrate from home by copying this link into your browser: https://bit.ly/3dvy3Lp #earthhour #earthhour2020 #earthhourindia

