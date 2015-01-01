पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Earthquake Tremors Felt Late In Delhi NCR; 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Manipur Too

दिल्ली में फिर कांपी धरती:दिल्ली-एनसीआर में देर रात भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए, मणिपुर में भी आया 3.2 तीव्रता का भूकंप

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आए भूकंप की तीव्रता कितनी है, ये अभी मौसम विभाग ने नहीं बताया है। (फाइल फोटो)

दिल्ली और एनसीआर में गुरुवार देर रात भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप की तीव्रता कितनी है, ये अभी मौसम विभाग ने नहीं बताया है। झटके आने से लोगों में दहशत फैल गई। उधर, मणिपुर में भी रात करीब 10 बजे भूकंप आया। यहां चौराहा चांदपुर इलाके में 3.2 तीव्रता का भूकंप महसूस किया गया।

2 दिसंबर को भी महसूस हुए थे झटके
इससे पहले 2 दिसंबर को दिल्ली-एनसीआर में भी भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए थे, जिसकी तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 2.7 थी। गाजियाबाद जिले में भूकंप का केंद्र था। लॉकडाउन के बाद से अब तक दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 15 से ज्यादा बार भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए जा चुके हैं। भूकंप का केंद्र दिल्ली के आसपास के इलाकों में ही रहा।

6 या इससे ज्यादा तीव्रता का भूकंप खतरनाक होता है
भूगर्भ वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, भूकंप की असली वजह टेक्टोनिक प्लेटों में तेज हलचल होती है। इसके अलावा उल्का प्रभाव और ज्वालामुखी विस्फोट, माइन टेस्टिंग और न्यूक्लियर टेस्टिंग की वजह से भी भूकंप आते हैं। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता मापी जाती है। इस स्केल पर 2.0 या 3.0 की तीव्रता का भूकंप हल्का होता है, जबकि 6 की तीव्रता का मतलब शक्तिशाली भूकंप होता है।

हम इसे लगातार अपडेट कर रहे हैं..

