आइटम वाले बयान पर एक्शन:चुनाव आयोग ने कमलनाथ का स्टार प्रचारक का दर्जा छीना, अब प्रचार किया तो पूरा खर्च कैंडिडेट उठाएगा

नई दिल्ली.6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आइटम वाले बयान पर चुनाव आयोग से मिले नोटिस के जवाब में कमलनाथ ने कहा था कि उनके बयान का गलत मतलब निकाला गया। -फाइल फोटो

चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता कमलनाथ पर एक्शन लिया है। EC ने कमलनाथ का स्टार प्रचारक का दर्जा छीन लिया है। कमलनाथ ने पिछले दिनों शिवराज कैबिनेट की मंत्री इमरती देवी को आइटम कहा था।

इस पर कमलनाथ से जवाब मांगा गया था, पर उनके जवाब से EC संतुष्ट नहीं है। इसके बाद ही यह एक्शन लिया गया। EC ने कहा है कि अब अगर कमलनाथ किसी के लिए भी प्रचार करते हैं, तो उसका पूरा खर्च वो कैंडिडेट उठाएगा, जिसके लिए प्रचार किया जा रहा है।

कमलनाथ ने कहा था- बयान का गलत मतलब निकाला गया

आइटम वाले बयान पर चुनाव आयोग से मिले नोटिस के जवाब में कमलनाथ ने कहा था कि उनके बयान का गलत मतलब निकाला गया। राज्यसभा सांसद विवेक तन्खा ने ट्वीट करके कमलनाथ का जवाब शेयर किया था। कमलनाथ ने लिखा था कि भाजपा हार के डर से मुद्दा बदलने की कोशिश कर रही है। कमलनाथ ने अपनी 40 साल के निष्कलंक लोक सेवा के इतिहास का भी जिक्र किया था।

कमलनाथ ने मंत्री इमरती देवी को आइटम कहा था

18 अक्टूबर को एक चुनावी सभा में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने कहा था कि हमारे राजे (कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी) तो सीधे-सादे और सरल हैं। ये उसके जैसे नहीं हैं। मैं क्यों उसका नाम लूं। इतने में लोग बोले- इमरती देवी। इस पर हंसते हुए कमलनाथ बोले- आप लोग मेरे से ज्यादा उसको पहचानते हैं। आप लोगों को तो मुझे पहले ही सावधान कर देना चाहिए था कि वह क्या आइटम है।

