कोरोना के साइड इफेक्ट:संक्रमण से ठीक होने वाले हर 5वें व्यक्ति को शुगर, डॉक्टर्स बोलेे- कोरोना वायरस से पैंक्रियाज प्रभावित

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रायपुर में पिछले एक हफ्ते में नया ट्रेंड यह है कि जिन्हें कभी शुगर नहीं थी, कोविड से ठीक होने के बाद वे शुगर के मरीज हो गए हैं।

(पीलूराम साहू) कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद लोग कई तरह की बीमारियों की शिकायत कर रहे हैं और इनके इलाज के लिए पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी खोलनी पड़ी है, लेकिन रायपुर में पिछले एक हफ्ते में नया ट्रेंड यह है कि जिन्हें कभी शुगर नहीं थी, कोविड से ठीक होने के बाद वे शुगर के मरीज हो गए हैं।

इनमें युवाओं के साथ-साथ हर वर्ग के मरीज हैं। अंबेडकर में खुली प्रदेश की एकमात्र पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी के आंकड़े बता रहे हैं कि कोरोना से स्वस्थ होने के बाद कई तरह की शिकायतें लेकर पहुंच रहे हर पांचवें व्यक्ति (20 प्रतिशत से अधिक) में शुगर बहुत बढ़ा हुआ मिला है। कोरोना कोर कमेटी के सदस्य डॉ. आरके पंडा का कहना है कि कोरोना वायरस से पैंक्रियाज प्रभावित हो रहा है, इसलिए शरीर में इंसुलिन कम बन रही है और ग्लूकोज बढ़ रहा है।

कोविड लक्षण वाले हर 5-8 लोगों की शुगर बढ़ी है

अंबेडकर में पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी के डाक्टरों का कहना है कि रोजाना पोस्ट कोविड लक्षणों से साथ पहुंच रहे लोगों में से 5 से 8 तक लोगों की शुगर बढ़ी हुई आ रही है। यह सारे मरीज बता रहे हैं कि उन्हें इससे पहले शुगर नहीं थीि। इस आधार पर डॉक्टरों ने पड़ताल शुरू की है। फिलहाल यह नतीजा निकाला गया है कि कोरोना खून में शुगर लेवल भी बढ़ाता है। इसलिए जिन्हें डायबिटीज नहीं थी, उनका शुगर लेवल बढ़ गया है और पहले ही शुगर के मरीज थे, उन्हें ज्यादा दवाइयां देनी पड़ रही हैं। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार कोरोना होने के बाद सामान्य की तुलना में डायबिटीज वाले मरीजों को खतरा तीन गुना से ज्यादा है।

पेंक्रियाज से इंसुलिन कम
इंटरनेशनल मेडिकल जर्नल मेटाबॉलिज्म में छपी स्टडी का हवाला देते हुए कार्डियक सर्जन डॉ. कृष्णकांत साहू व हिमेटोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. विकास गोयल ने बताया कि कोरोना वायरस पैंक्रियाज को प्रभावित करता है। इससे पैंक्रियाज के बीटा सेल में बनने वाले इंसुलिन की क्षमता प्रभावित होती है।

इस कारण किसी मरीज में इंसुलिन बनना कम हो जाता है तो किसी में पूरी तरह से बनना बंद हो जाता है। ऐसे मरीजों को दवा लेने की जरूरत होती है। कुछ को इंसुलिन लेना पड़ता है तो किसी को दवा की डोज बढ़ानी पड़ती है। वायरस शरीर के सभी अंगों को प्रभावित करता है। फेफड़े से लेकर हार्ट, ब्रेन, खून की नसों को भी प्रभावित कर रहा है। यही कारण है कि राजधानी ही नहीं देश में पोस्ट कोविड के मरीज बढ़ गए हैं।

बीमारी से लोग परेशान
केस - 1 जांच में शुगर बढ़ी हुई निकली
अक्टूबर के पहले हफ्ते में कोरोना से संक्रमित 18 साल का किशोर 12 दिन अस्पताल में रहकर डिस्चार्ज हुअा। दो दिन पहले सांस में तकलीफ की शिकायत लेकर पहुंचा। जांच में शुगर बढ़ी हुई निकली।

केस - 2 घर में किसी का शुगर नहीं
25 वर्षीय युवक कोरोना से स्वस्थ हो गया, लेकिन उसकी नींद उड़ गई। हफ्तेभर बाद डाक्टरों ने जांच की तो डायबिटीज निकला। युवक ने बताया कि उसे भी यह बीमारी नहीं थी, घर में किसी को नहीं है।

सप्ताहभर में पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी के मरीज
तारीखकुल मरीजशुगर
3 नवंबर1604
2 नवंबर2003
31 अक्टूबर1502
29 अक्टूबर1702
28 अक्टूबर1304
27 अक्टूबर1704
26 अक्टूबर2005
24 अक्टूबर2205
कुल मरीज14029

आंकड़े अंबेडकर अस्पताल के हैं।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू - शरीर के कई अंग प्रभावित
"कोरोना शरीर के ज्यादातर अंगों को प्रभावित कर रहा है। खासकर फेफड़े व ब्रेन को। जिन्हें डायबिटीज नहीं था, उनका शुगर लेवल बढ़ने के केस आ रहे हैं।"
-डॉ. विष्णु दत्त डीन, नेहरू मेडिकल कॉलेज

