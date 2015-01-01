पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूरत निखारेगा सेना की सूरत:फाैज की वर्दी, बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट और बैग का कपड़ा सूरत में बन रहा; अब तक चीन-काेरिया से मंगाते थे

मीत स्मार्त| सूरत39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुरक्षा क्षेत्र के लिए कपड़ा बनाने वाले उद्योग संचालकों का कहना है कि यह कपड़ा हाई टिनैसिटी यार्न में तैयार होता है। यह इतना मजबूत होता है कि इसे हाथ से नहीं फाड़ा जा सकता। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र माेदी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत मंत्र काे भारतीय सेना ने भी अपनाया है। देश की पुलिस फोर्स और मिलिट्री के लिए डिफेंस फैब्रिक अब तक चीन, ताइवान और कोरिया से मंगाया जाता था, लेकिन आजादी के बाद पहली बार अब यह कपड़ा सूरत में तैयार होगा।

सूरत की टेक्सटाइल मिल को सेना से 10 लाख मीटर डिफेंस फैब्रिक तैयार करने का पहला ऑर्डर मिला है। डिफेंस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट ऑर्गनाइजेशन (डीआरडीओ) की गाइडलाइन पर यह कपड़ा तैयार हो रहा है। हालांकि पुलिस फाेर्स, मिलिट्री के 50 लाख से अधिक जवानों के लिए हर साल 5 कराेड़ मीटर फैब्रिक्स लगता है।लक्ष्मीपति समूह के एमडी संजय सरावगी के अनुसार, डीआरडीओ, सीआईआई के दक्षिण गुजरात संगठन के पदाधिकारी और सूरत के कपड़ा उद्यमियों की सितंबर में वर्चुअल बैठक हुई थी। इसमें सूरत की टेक्सटाइल इंडस्ट्री से अनुरोध किया गया था कि वह देश की तीनों सेनाओं सहित विभिन्न सैन्य दलों की जरूरत का कपड़ा तैयार करे।

दीपावली से पहले ही डिफेंस फैब्रिक का सैंपल टेस्टिंग के लिए भेज दिया था। अप्रूवल मिलने के बाद 5-7 बड़े उत्पादकों की मदद से यह कपड़ा तैयार किया जा रहा है। यह अगले दो महीनों में तैयार करना है। सरावगी के मुताबिक डीआरडीओ की गाइडलाइन के हिसाब से लैब और जरूरी दक्षता वाले श्रमिकों की व्यवस्था की। इसके बाद विशेष निगरानी में यह फैब्रिक तैयार किया गया।

हमारे लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती थी इसकी हाई टिनैसिटी (उच्च दृढ़ता) से कोई समझौता न हो। इसलिए इसे हाई टिनैसिटी यार्न से ही तैयार किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद इसे पंजाब-हरियाणा की गारमेंट यूनिट को भेज दिया जाएगा। यहां प्रोसेसिंग के जरिये कपड़े की गुणवत्ता बढ़ाई जाएगी। इसके बाद इससे जूते, पैराशूट, यूनिफॉर्म और बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट, बैग तैयार की जाएंगी। मालूम हो, सूरत में देश की जरूरत का 65% कपड़ा तैयार होता है।

डिफेंस फैब्रिक इतना मजबूत होता है कि हाथ से फाड़ना संभव नहीं

सुरक्षा क्षेत्र के लिए कपड़ा बनाने वाले उद्योग संचालकों का कहना है कि यह कपड़ा हाई टिनैसिटी यार्न में तैयार होता है। यह इतना मजबूत होता है कि इसे हाथ से नहीं फाड़ा जा सकता। डीआरडीओ के अंतर्गत आने वाली इंडस्ट्री इंटरफेस एंड टेक्नाेलाॅजी मैनेजमेंट के डायरेक्टर डाॅ. मयंक द्विवेदी के अनुसार अब तक डिफेंस फैब्रिक विदेश से मंगवाते थे। समय की मांग काे देखते हुए डीआरडीओ भी आत्मनिर्भर मंत्र काे अपना रहा है।

