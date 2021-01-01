पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Farmers Protest: Kisan Andolan Delhi Burari Ghazipur Tikri LIVE Update | Haryana Punjab Farmers Tractor Rally Delhi Chalo March Latest News Today 26 January

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिंघु, टीकरी और गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से LIVE:सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों ने बैरिकेड हटाए, पुलिस ने जो ट्रक खड़े किए थे उन्हें ट्रैक्टरों से धकेला

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले

नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान दिल्ली के 3 बॉर्डर से आज 12 बजे से ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालेंगे। इससे पहले सिंघु बॉर्डर पर 35-40 किमी तक ट्रैक्टरों की लाइन लगी है। किसानों ने खुद ही बैरिकेड हटाना शुरू कर दिया। पुलिस ने जो ट्रक खड़े कर रखे थे, किसानों ने उन्हें ट्रैक्टरों से धकेल कर हटा दिया।

पुलिस ने किसानों को सिर्फ 5 हजार ट्रैक्टरों के साथ रैली निकालने की मंजूरी दी है। लेकिन, अकेले सिंघु बॉर्डर पर ही 20 हजार से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर पहुंच चुके हैं। किसानों ने दावा किया है कि सिंघु, टीकरी और गाजीपुर पर करीब एक लाख ट्रैक्टर पहुंचेंगे।

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर बैरिकेड के पास जमा प्रदर्शनकारी और सुरक्षाबल। यहां 20 हजार से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर पहुंच चुके हैं।
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर बैरिकेड के पास जमा प्रदर्शनकारी और सुरक्षाबल। यहां 20 हजार से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर पहुंच चुके हैं।

अपडेट्स

  • सिंघु बॉर्डर पर देशभक्ति गानों के कार्यक्रम चल रहे हैं। रात के मुकाबले सुबह पुलिस बढ़ा दी गई है। किसानों के ट्रैक्टर पर तिरंगे के साथ खालसा के झंडे भी लगे हैं।
  • गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर सुबह 4 बजे से किसानों के लिए खाना बन रहा है। यहां ज्यादातर किसान पश्चिमी UP से आए हैं। यहां पहुंचे ट्रैक्टरों की संख्या 10 से 15 हजार के बीच बताई जा रही है। रूट को लेकर किसानों के बीच असमंजस की स्थिति दिख रही है। लेकिन, भाकियू के प्रवक्ता धर्मेंद्र मलिक ने कहा कि गणतंत्र दिवस के कार्यक्रम के बाद पुलिस के दिए रूट पर ही परेड निकालेंगे।
  • टीकरी बॉर्डर पर युवाओं का समूह मंच के पास डटा हुआ है। सब कुछ शांति से चल रहा है। पुलिस ने अभी तक बैरिकेड नहीं हटाए हैं।

गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड के बाद शुरू होगी रैली
गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होगी। पहले परेड 8.2 किमी लंबी होती थी। विजय चौक से लालकिले तक जाती थी। इस बार 3.3 किमी लंबी होगी और विजय चौक से नेशनल स्टेडियम तक ही जाएगी। इसके खत्म होने के बाद ही किसानों को ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालने की इजाजत दी गई है। किसान दोपहर 12 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक रैली निकाल सकेंगे।

इस रूट्स पर पुलिस ने दी परेड की मंजूरी

  • सिंघु बॉर्डर: संजय गांधी ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, डीटीयू, शाहाबाद डेयरी, बरवाला, पूथ खुर्द, कंझावला, टी पॉइंट, बवाना टी पाइंट, कंझावला चौक, कुतुबगढ़, औचंदी बॉर्डर, खरखोदा टोल प्लाजा।
  • टीकरी बॉर्डर: नांगलोई, बपरोला, नजफगढ़, फिरनी रोड, झरोडा बॉर्डर, रोहतक बाइपास (बहादुरगढ़), असोदा टोल प्लाजा।
  • गाजीपुर बॉर्डर: अप्सरा बॉर्डर, हापुड़ रोड, भोपुर, आईएमएस कॉलेज, लालकुआं, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर।

तीनों बॉर्डर से रिपोर्ट
1. सिंघु बॉर्डर: ट्रैक्टरों की 25 से 30 किमी लंबी कतार
देर रात तक ट्रैक्टर लगातार सिंघु बॉर्डर पहुंच रहे थे। यहां 25 से 30 किमी लंबी ट्रैक्टरों की कतार लगी हुई है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि यहां रैली में शामिल होने के लिए 25 से 30 हजार ट्रैक्टर आ सकते हैं।

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर रात से ही नारेबाजी होने लगी थी। युवा किसान 'ट्रैक्टर दे नाल ट्रॉली जाउं' और 'रैली करेंगे रिंग रोड पर' जैसे नारे लगा रहे थे। दिल्ली पुलिस से बातचीत में तय हुआ कि ट्रॉली परेड में शामिल नहीं होगी और किसानों को रिंग रोड के बजाय दिए रूट पर परेड करनी होगी। युवा किसानों की नारेबाजी एक समय इतना बढ़ गई थी कि युवा किसान नेता लक्खा सडाना को मंच से कहना पड़ा कि जैसा आप चाहेंगे वैसा ही होगा। हालांकि, सरकार से बातचीत में शामिल किसान नेताओं का कहना है कि परेड पुलिस के दिए रूट पर ही निकाली जाएगी।
सुरक्षा व्यवस्था : सिंघु बॉर्डर पर पुलिस फोर्स पहले से कम नजर आया, लेकिन पुलिस ने अभी तक सड़क पर लगे हैवी बैरीकेड्स हटाए नहीं हैं।

2. टीकरी बॉर्डर: 60 हजार ट्रैक्टर पहुंचने का दावा
टीकरी बॉर्डर पर 60 हजार ट्रैक्टर पहुंचने का दावा किया जा रहा है। ट्रैक्टर के अलावा यहां किसान बड़ी संख्या दुपहिया वाहन लेकर भी पहुंचे हैं। दुपहिया वाहनों को परेड में जाने दिया जाएगा या नहीं, यह अभी साफ नहीं है। परेड पर किसानों के फूड पैकेट तैयार कर बांटे गए हैं।
सुरक्षा व्यवस्था : टीकरी बॉर्डर पर आरएएफ की दो टुकड़ियां तैनात की गई हैं। पुलिस सूत्रों का कहना है कि देर रात सुरक्षा बल बढ़ाया जाएगा।

3. गाजीपुर: 15 हजार ट्रैक्टर पहुंचने के आसार
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था काफी सख्त है। इस सीमा से आने वाले ज्यादातर ट्रैक्टर पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश से आए हैं। यहां भी 15000 ट्रैक्टर पहुंचने का अनुमान है।
सुरक्षा व्यवस्था : यूपी और दिल्ली दोनों तरफ पुलिस के साथ RAF तैनात की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser