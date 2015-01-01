पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Farmers Protest: Kisan Andolan Delhi Burari LIVE Update | Haryana Punjab Farmers Delhi Chalo March Latest News Today 12 December

कृषि बिलों के विरोध का 17वां दिन:किसान आज दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे, देशभर में टोल फ्री करेंगे

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसान दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर 26 नवंबर से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। फोटो सिंघु बॉर्डर की है।

कृषि कानून रद्द करवाने की मांग पर अड़े किसान आज आंदोलन और तेज करेंगे। किसान आज देशभर में टोल फ्री करेंगे। साथ ही दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे। हालांकि, उनका ये भी कहना है कि सरकार से बातचीत के दरवाजे खुले हैं, न्योता आया तो जरूर बात करेंगे।

पंजाब से 50 हजार किसान आज दिल्ली पहुंचेंगे
आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए पंजाब के अलग-अलग जिलों के 50 हजार किसान शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए। ये आज शाम तक कुंडली बॉर्डर पहुंचेंगे। किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति से जुड़े ये लोग अमृतसर, तरनतारन, गुरदासपुर, जालंधर, कपूरथला और मोगा जिलों के हैं।

अब तक 11 किसानों की मौत
सर्दी और कोरोना के बावजूद किसान 17 दिन से दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। टिकरी और सिंघु बॉर्डर पर एक-एक कर अब तक 11 किसान दम तोड़ चुके हैं। किसी की जान पेट या सीने में दर्द की वजह से तो किसी की हादसे में गई। सर्दी में आसमान तले बैठे किसान लगातार बीमार पड़ रहे हैं।

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अर्जी
किसानों ने शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अर्जी लगाकर कहा कि नए कानून उन्हें कॉरपोरेट के भरोसे छोड़ देंगे। ये कानून जल्दबाजी में लाए गए हैं। ये अवैध और मनमाने हैं, इसलिए इन्हें रद्द किया जाए।

