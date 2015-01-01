पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Farmers Protest: Kisan Andolan Delhi Burari LIVE Update | Haryana Punjab Farmers Delhi Chalo March Latest News Today 13 December, Farmers Hunger Strike, Highway Block Warning

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन का 18वां दिन LIVE:आज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद कर सकते हैं, कल भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ नई दिल्ली में गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन करते किसान।

नए किसान कानूनों को लेकर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन का आज यानि रविवार को 18वां दिन है। किसान कानून वापसी के अलावा किसी भी तरह के संशोधन के लिए तैयार है। इसी को लेकर किसान आज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि अगर सरकार ने उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी, तो वे सोमवार को भूख हड़ताल करेंगे।

राजस्थान के हजारों किसान दिल्ली पहुंचेंगे
किसान नेता कमलप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि रविवार को राजस्थान के हजारों किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन देने के लिए दिल्ली आ रहे हैं। इस दौरान वे दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे को ब्लॉक करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने हमारे आंदोलन खत्म करने के लिए कई हथकंडे अपनाए, लेकिन हमने सब फेल कर दिया।

कानून वापसी से कम कुछ भी मंजूर नहीं
कमलप्रीत ने कहा कि सरकार ने हमें बांटने की भरपूर कोशिश की। जीत मिलने तक हम लोग शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करेंगे। 14 दिसंबर को सिंघु बॉर्डर पर कई किसान नेता एक साथ मंच पर आएंगे और भूख हड़ताल करेंगे। हमारी मांग है कि तीनों कानूनों को वापस लिया जाए। हम किसी भी तरह के बदलाव के पक्ष में नहीं हैं।

मांगें नहीं मानी गईं तो भूख हड़ताल शुरू करेंगे
इस बीच, किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह ने शनिवार को बताया था कि किसानों की पंजाब से आने वाली कई ट्रॉलियों को सरकार ने रोक लिया है। हम लोग सरकार से अपील करते हैं कि वो किसानों को दिल्ली पहुंचने दें। अगर सरकार 19 दिसंबर से पहले हमारी मांगे नहीं मानती है, तो हम गुरु तेग बहादुर के शहादत दिवस से भूख हड़ताल भी शुरू करेंगे।

ऐसा रहा शनिवार का घटनाक्रम

  • आंदोलन की गहमागहमी के बीच हरियाणा के डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने शनिवार को कई केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से मुलाकात की। इसके बाद उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह से केंद्र सरकार बातचीत कर रही है, इससे साफ है कि सरकार इस मामले का हल चाहती है। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि अगले 24 से 48 घंटे इसके लिए निर्णायक हो सकते हैं।
  • उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र और किसानों के बीच फाइनल राउंड की बातचीत हो सकती है। जनप्रतिनिधि होने के नाते यह मेरी जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि मैं किसानों के हक की रक्षा करूं। मैंने इसके लिए केंद्र के कई मंत्रियों से बातचीत की है। मुझे विश्वास है कि जल्द ही इस मसले का निस्तारण दोनों पक्षों की आपसी सहमति से निकल सकेगा।
  • किसानों के मुद्दे पर NDA से अलग हुए शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रमुख सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार किसानों की सुनने की बजाय उनकी आवाज दबाने की कोशिश कर रही है। जिनके लिए कानून बनाए हैं, वे ही इन्हें नहीं चाहते तो केंद्र क्यों अत्याचार कर रहा है? मैं प्रधानमंत्री से अपील करता हूं कि वे किसानों की सुनें।
  • भारतीय किसान यूनियन ने तीनों कृषि बिलों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चैलेंज किया। उनका कहना है कि इन कानूनों के चलते किसान कॉरपोरेट के लालच के आगे कमजोर होंगे। किसानों ने बुधवार को सरकार का लिखित प्रपोजल ठुकरा दिया था।

'आंदोलन में देश विरोधी घुसे हैं तो इंटेलीजेंस उन्हें पकड़े'
किसान आंदोलन में देश विरोधी लोगों के घुसने के आरोपों पर भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा है कि इंटेलीजेंस को उन्हें पकड़ना चाहिए। अगर बैन ऑर्गेनाइजेशंस के लोग हमारे बीच घूम रहे हैं तो उन्हें जेल में डालना चाहिए। हमें ऐसा कोई नहीं मिला, अगर दिखेगा तो बाहर निकाल देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें