किसान आंदोलन LIVE:किसानों को सड़कों से हटाने की अर्जी पर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई; UP की खापें भी आंदोलन के समर्थन में आईं

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान 26 नवंबर से दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। फोटो सिंघु बॉर्डर की है।

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों के आंदोलन का आज 21वां दिन है। किसानों को दिल्ली की सीमाओं से हटाने की अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज सुनवाई होगी। लॉ स्टूडेंट ऋषभ शर्मा ने यह अर्जी लगाई थी। उनका कहना है कि किसान आंदोलन के चलते सड़कें जाम होने से जनता परेशान हो रही है। प्रदर्शन वाली जगहों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं होने से कोरोना का खतरा भी बढ़ रहा है।

किसान आंदोलन को UP की खाप पंचायतों का समर्थन
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में कई खापों ने आंदोलन को समर्थन दिया है। ये खापें 17 दिसंबर को दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर प्रदर्शन में शामिल होंगी। अखिल खाप परिषद के सचिव सुभाष बालियान ने यह जानकारी दी। इधर, किसान संगठनों ने कहा है कि वे आज दिल्ली और नोएडा के बीच चिल्ला बॉर्डर को पूरी तरह से ब्लॉक करेंगे।

मोदी बोले- सरकार दूर करेगी किसानों की हर शंका
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को गुजरात दौरे के संबोधन में कहा कि विपक्ष किसानों को गुमराह करने की साजिश कर रहा है। उन्हें डराया जा रहा है कि किसानों की जमीन पर दूसरे कब्जा कर लेंगे। यदि कोई डेयरी वाला दूध लेने का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट करता है तो क्या वह पशु को भी ले जाता है? उन्होंने भरोसा दिलाया कि सरकार हर शंका के समाधान को तैयार है। मोदी ने गुजरात में सिख संगठनों से भी मुलाकात की।

भास्कर इनसाइड: थकाने, समर्थन जुटाने और माहौल बदलने के 3 प्लान
किसान आंदोलन को लेकर 9 दिसंबर तक केंद्र सरकार बैकफुट पर थी, लेकिन अब फ्रंटफुट पर आकर आक्रामक रुख अपना रही है। आंदोलन को खत्म करने के लिए 3 प्लान पर काम हो रहा है।

रणनीति: 8 दिसंबर की रात तक सरकार खुद संगठनों को वार्ता के लिए बुलाती थी, लेकिन 9 को प्रस्ताव ठुकराए जाने के बाद आक्रामक हो गई। मैसेज दिया गया कि हम तो तैयार हैं किसान ही प्रस्ताव नहीं भेज रहे। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुजरात में सिख समुदाय के लोगों से जो मुलाकात की इससे दिल्ली में आंदोलन कर रहे सिख समुदाय के लोगों को संदेश देने की कोशिश है, क्योंकि आंदोलन में सिखों की बड़ी संख्या है।

राजनीति: इस मुद्दे को किसान बनाम किसान किया जा रहा है। जो किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं, उन्हें इंतजार कराकर थकाने और उनके सामने कानून का समर्थन करने वालों की बड़ी फौज तैयार करने की योजना है। देशभर के सांसदों-विधायकों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है कि उन किसानों की लिस्ट तैयार करें जो समर्थन देने को तैयार हैं। पिछले 5 दिन में 16 संगठनों का समर्थन जुटा भी लिया है। AIKCC के किसान नेता वीएम सिंह और भाकियू भानु को अपने पक्ष में ले आए हैं। संयुक्त मोर्चे के सामने चुनौती खड़ी हो गई है कि कैसे सभी को एकजुट रखें।

माहौल: आंदोलन की शुरुआत में हर राज्य से किसान और संगठन समर्थन देने पहुंच रहे थे। पिछले एक हफ्ते में सरकार ने माहौल को बदलने पर जोर दिया है। फील्ड में केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से लेकर सांसदों, विधायकों को उतारा है। मंत्री लगातार मीडिया के सामने आकर पक्ष रख रहे हैं तो सांसद और विधायक फील्ड में जाकर किसानों को समझा रहे हैं। वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर भी बड़ा अभियान शुरू किया है, जिसमें उन सभी प्रवक्ताओं और नेताओं की ड्यूटी लगाई है जो सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव हैं। कृषि कानूनों के फायदे वाले और माहौल बदलने के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो पोस्ट किए हैं।

