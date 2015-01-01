पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:किसानों को सड़कों से हटाने की अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज भी सुनवाई; आंदोलन के समर्थन में UP की खापें धरना देंगी

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे किसान 26 नवंबर से दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। आंदोलन में महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। फोटो सिंघु बॉर्डर की है।

नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के आंदोलन का आज 22वां दिन है। उधर, किसानों को सड़कों से हटाने की अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज फिर सुनवाई होगी। पिटीशनर्स का कहना है कि आंदोलन के चलते रास्ते जाम होने से जनता परेशान है और कोरोना का खतरा भी बढ़ रहा है। इस मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बुधवार को केंद्र, दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा और उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार से जवाब मांगा था। कुछ पिटीशनर्स ने कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग भी की है।

कोर्ट ने कहा- एक्सपर्ट कमेटी बनानी चाहिए
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा था कि किसानों का मामला जल्द राष्ट्रीय मुद्दा बनने वाला है। इसे सुलझाने के लिए एक्सपर्ट कमेटी बनानी चाहिए, जिसमें किसान संगठनों और सरकार के साथ एग्रीकल्चर एक्सपर्ट भी शामिल हों। कोर्ट ने कमेंट किया- ऐसा लग रहा है कि केंद्र और किसानों की अब तक जो बातचीत हुई है, उससे कोई हल निकलता नहीं निकलने वाला।

UP की खापें आज आंदोलन में शामिल होंगी
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में कई खापों ने किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन दिया है। ये खापें आज दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल होंगी।

सिख संत ने किसानों के समर्थन में आत्महत्या की
65 साल के संत बाबा राम सिंह सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों के धरने में शामिल थे। बुधवार को उन्हें मंच पर पाठ करना था, इसलिए मंच के पास ही खड़े थे। दोपहर 2.30 बजे उन्होंने अपने ड्राइवर और साथी को कुछ दूर भेजा और अचानक खुद को गोली मार ली। उनका सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है, जिसमें लिखा है- मेरा यह कदम किसानों के हक और सरकारी जुल्म के खिलाफ है। किसानों का दर्द देखकर दुखी हूं।

