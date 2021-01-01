पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का 70वां दिन:हरियाणा के जींद में आज महापंचायत होगी, टिकैत बोले- सरकार नहीं मानी तो देशभर में पंचायतें की जाएंगी

28 मिनट पहले
फोटो गाजीपुर बॉर्डर की है। पिछले शनिवार से वहां किसानों के पहुंचने का सिलसिला बढ़ गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
फोटो गाजीपुर बॉर्डर की है। पिछले शनिवार से वहां किसानों के पहुंचने का सिलसिला बढ़ गया है।

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान आंदोलन का आज 70वां दिन है। आंदोलन को मजबूत करने के लिए किसान लगातार दिल्ली पहुंच रहे हैं। वहीं हरियाणा के जींद जिले के कंडेला गांव में आज किसान महापंचायत बुलाई गई है। इसमें 50 हजार लोगों के जुटने का अनुमान है। इस बीच भारतीय किसान यूनियन (अराजनीतिक) के नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा है कि अगर सरकार ने किसानों की मांगें नहीं मानीं तो देशभर में ऐसी पंचायतें की जाएंगी।

इससे पहले टिकैत ने मंगलवार को कहा, 'हमने सरकार को अक्टूबर तक की टाइमलाइन दी है। बात नहीं बनी तो देशभर में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालेंगे, जिसमें 40 लाख ट्रैक्टरों के शामिल होने का अनुमान है। इस बीच आंदोलन भी चलता रहेगा।'

जेल में बंद आंदोलनकारियों की मदद के लिए लीगल टीम बनाई
26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान हुई हिंसा के बाद से जो लोग नहीं मिल रहे या गिरफ्तार हैं, उनकी मदद के लिए संयुक्त मोर्चा ने लीगल टीम बनाई है। टीम के सदस्यों ने बताया कि वे दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल से भी मिले थे। वहां से उन्हें जानकारी मिली है कि 115 लोग तिहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं। कांग्रेस की लीगल सेल ने हिंसा मामले में किसानों को मदद देने का ऑफर दिया है। कांग्रेस ने कहा है कि एक लीगल टीम किसान नेताओं से मिलेगी।

6 फरवरी को चक्काजाम करेंगे किसान
किसान संगठनों ने मंगलवार को ऐलान किया है कि वे 6 फरवरी को नेशनल और स्टेट हाईवेज को जाम करेंगे। भारतीय किसान मोर्चा (आर) के नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने कहा कि शनिवार को दोपहर 12 बजे से 3 बजे तक जाम किया जाएगा। उधर, किसानों के रुख को देखते हुए पुलिस भी बैरिकेडिंग मजबूत करने में जुटी है। टीकरी बॉर्डर पर मंगलवार को पहले 4 फीट मोटी सीमेंट की दीवार बनाकर 4 लेयर में बैरिकेडिंग की गई, फिर सड़क खोदकर उसमें नुकीले सरिए लगा दिए गए। सड़क पर रोडरोलर भी खड़े किए गए हैं।

हरियाणा के 7 जिलों में इंटरनेट पर पाबंदी बढ़ी
26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में और फिर 29 जनवरी को सिंघु बॉर्डर हुई हिंसा के बाद दिल्ली और हरियाणा में इंटरनेट सर्विसेज पर रोक शुरू हो गई थी। हरियाणा सरकार ने 7 जिलों कैथल, पानीपत, जींद, रोहतक, चरखी दादरी, सोनीपत और झज्जर में वॉइस कॉल को छोड़ इंटरनेट सर्विसेज, SMS और मोबाइल पर दी जाने वाली डोंगल सर्विस पर रोक बुधवार शाम 5 बजे तक बढ़ा दी है।

आंदोलन के सिलसिले में ग्लोबल सेलिब्रिटीज की प्रतिक्रियाएं

  • इंटरनेशनल पॉप सिंगर रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंट किया है। एक रिपोर्ट का लिंक शेयर करते हुए रिहाना ने इंटरनेट बैन किए जाने पर सवाल उठाए। उन्होंने लिखा- कोई भी इस पर बात क्यों नहीं करता?
  • रिहाना के कमेंट पर एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट ने रिएक्शन दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि वे किसान नहीं आतंकी हैं। वे देश को बांटने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं ताकि चीन इसका फायदा उठाकर अपना अधिकार जमा ले, जैसा उसने अमेरिका में किया। आप बेवकूफ हैं, इसलिए चुप बैठिए। हम आपकी तरह अपने देश को नहीं बेच रहे।
  • स्वीडन की पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ता और नोबेल प्राइज विजेता ग्रेटा थनबर्ग ने सोशल मीडिया पर कहा कि हम किसानों के साथ हैं।
