किसान आंदोलन का 66वां दिन:UP के किसान आज गाजीपुर कूच करेंगे; हिंसा का प्रायश्चित करने के लिए किसान नेता उपवास रखेंगे

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
फोटो सिंघु बॉर्डर पर शुक्रवार को स्थानीय लोगों और किसानों के बीच हुई हिंसा के वक्त की है। इसमें 5 पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने अब तक 44 उपद्रवियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान आंदोलन का आज 66वां दिन है। लेकिन, पिछले 4 दिन में 2 बार हुई हिंसा के बाद आंदोलन अब नया मोड़ ले रहा है। सिंघु बॉर्डर के साथ ही अब गाजीपुर भी बड़ा पॉइंट बनता नजर आ रहा है, क्योंकि UP के हजारों और किसान आज गाजीपुर की तरफ कूच करेंगे। यह फैसला मुजफ्फरनगर में शुक्रवार को हुई महापंचायत में लिया गया, ताकि आंदोलन को मजबूत किया जा सके।

उधर, किसान नेता आज एक दिन का उपवास रखकर सद्भावना दिवस मनाएंगे। इसके जरिए वे 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर रैली में हुई हिंसा का प्रायश्चित करना चाहते हैं।

अभय चौटाला आज राकेश टिकैत से मिलेंगे
भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत को अब राजनीतिक दल खुलकर समर्थन देने लगे हैं। इंडियन नेशनल लोकदल के महासचिव अभय चौटाला आज टिकैत से मिलेंगे। इससे पहले शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक दल (RLD) के नेता जयंत चौधरी और दिल्ली के डिप्टी CM मनीष सिसोदिया गाजीपुर पहुंचे थे। सपा प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव ने भी टिकैत से कहा कि उनकी पार्टी किसानों के साथ है।

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर हिंसा के मामले में 44 लोग गिरफ्तार
किसान आंदोलन के सबसे बड़े पॉइंट सिंघु बॉर्डर पर शुक्रवार को स्थानीय लोगों और किसानों के बीच हिंसा हो गई। इसमें 5 पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए। एक उपद्रवी ने SHO पर तलवार से हमला कर दिया था। इस मामले में अब तक 44 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। वहीं सिंघु और टीकरी बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।

हरियाणा के 17 जिलों में इंटरनेट बंद
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर हिंसा के बाद माहौल बिगड़ने की आशंका को देखते हुए हरियाणा सरकार ने शुक्रवार शाम 17 जिलों में इंटरनेट सर्विसेज पर रोक लगा दी। इनमें अंबाला, यमुनानगर, कुरुक्षेत्र, करनाल, कैथल, पानीपत, हिसार, जींद, रोहतक, भिवानी, चरखी दादरी, फतेहाबाद, रेवाड़ी और सिरसा शामिल हैं। इन जिलों में वॉयस कॉल को छोड़कर इंटरनेट सेवाएं शनिवार शाम 5 बजे तक बंद रहेंगी। सोनीपत, पलवल और झज्जर में इंटरनेट सर्विस पहले से ही बंद हैं।

पंजाब के किसानों की 72 टीमें दूसरे राज्यों के किसानों को साथ लाएंगी
आंदोलन को मजबूत करने के लिए पंजाब के किसान अब दूसरे राज्यों के किसानों को भी साथ लाएंगे। इसके लिए पटियाला से 700, मोगा से 450, गुरदासपुर से 50 और होशियारपुर के टांडा से 70 किसान शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो गए। 41 किसान संगठनों की 72 टीमें हर घर से एक सदस्य को भेजेंगी। ये टीमें दूसरे राज्यों के किसानों को प्रदर्शन में लाएंगी।

