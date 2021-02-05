पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Farmers Protest: Kisan Andolan Delhi Burari LIVE Update | Haryana Punjab Farmers Delhi Chalo March Latest News Today 5 February

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन का 72वां दिन:RLD आज UP और राजस्थान में किसान पंचायतें शुरू करेगा; विपक्ष की मांग- संसद में अलग से चर्चा हो

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान 26 नवंबर से दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर की यह फोटो गुरुवार को ली गई थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान 26 नवंबर से दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर की यह फोटो गुरुवार को ली गई थी।

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के 72 दिन हो गए हैं। इसे मजबूत करने की कड़ी में आज से उत्तर प्रदेश और राजस्थान में किसान पंचायतों की सीरीज शुरू की जाएगी, जो फरवरी के आखिर तक चलेगी। इनका आयोजन राष्ट्रीय लोक दल (RLD) की तरफ से किया जा रहा है। RLD ने पिछले हफ्ते किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन देने का ऐलान किया था।

RLD के उपाध्यक्ष जयंत चौधरी ने गुरुवार को कहा कि किसान पंचायतों का मकसद सरकार को यह बताना है कि यह एक बड़ा आंदोलन है। इसमें राजनीतिक दलों की जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि वे किसानों तक पहुंचें और दूसरे लोगों को भी इस मुद्दे की संवेदनशीलता बताएं।

विपक्ष की मांग- किसानों के मुद्दे पर संसद में अलग से चर्चा हो
विपक्षी दलों के नेता सड़क से लेकर संसद तक सरकार को घेरने में लगे हैं। 9 विपक्षी दलों के 12 सांसदों ने गुरुवार को लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिड़ला को चिट्ठी लिखकर कृषि कानूनों पर सदन में अलग से चर्चा की मांग रखी। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर किसानों के जमावड़े और पुलिस की तैयारियों को देखते हुए विपक्षी नेताओं ने चिट्ठी में यह भी लिखा कि दिल्ली का गाजीपुर बॉर्डर भारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर जैसा नजर आ रहा है।

विपक्ष के एक डेलिगेशन ने लोकसभा स्पीकर से इस बात की शिकायत भी की कि उन्हें गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर किसानों से मिलने से पुलिस ने रोक दिया। अकाली दल की सांसद और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल की अगुवाई में 10 विपक्षी दलों के 15 नेता गुरुवार को गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचे थे। ये किसानों से मिलना चाहते थे, लेकिन पुलिस ने इन्हें रोक दिया। ऐसे में विपक्ष के डेलिगेशन को गाजीपुर से बैरंग लौटना पड़ा था।

चक्का जाम पर किसान और पुलिस बना रहे रणनीति
संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे ने 6 फरवरी को यानी कल 3 घंटे के चक्का जाम का ऐलान किया है। इसे लेकर किसान नेता और सुरक्षाबल अपनी-अपनी स्ट्रैटजी बना रहे हैं। दिल्ली-NCR में केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बलों (CRPF) की 31 कंपनियों की तैनाती 2 हफ्ते के लिए और बढ़ा दी गई है। दिल्ली में तैनात CRPF की सभी यूनिट्स से कहा गया है कि वे अपनी बसों पर तारों का जाल लगा लें।

उधर, हरियाणा के डीजीपी मनोज यादव ने बताया कि SP जिलों में किसानों से बात कर रहे हैं, ताकि कहीं कोई दिक्कत नहीं हो। पुलिस की ओर से ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी भी जारी की जाएगी। इससे लोगों को घर से निकलने से पहले यह पता रहेगा कि उन्हें किस रूट से जाना है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड33-0 (14.2)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंकरीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें