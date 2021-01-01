पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन में नापाक साजिश:पंजाब के CM बोले- पाकिस्तान से हथियार भेजने के मामले बढ़े, स्लीपर सेल सक्रिय हो सकते हैं

3 मिनट पहले
पंजाब के CM कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह का कहना है कि नवंबर में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात में पाकिस्तान से जुड़ी चिंता बताई थी।- फाइल फोटो।

देश में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन का फायदा उठाकर पाकिस्तान से नापाक साजिश चल रही है। पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कुछ ऐसे ही खुलासे किए हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी को दिए इंटरव्यू में कैप्टन ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि किसान आंदोलन की शुरुआत से ही पाकिस्तान की तरफ से बॉर्डर पर घुसपैठ की कोशिश हो रही है। सीमा पार से ड्रोन के जरिए पंजाब में हथियार भेजने का सिलसिला भी बढ़ गया है। पंजाब में अभी जो अशांति का माहौल है, वह पाकिस्तान की नीतियों के लिए माफिक है।

पाकिस्तान के स्लीपर सेल कभी भी सक्रिय हो सकते हैं
कैप्टन ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान से हेरोइन और कैश भी भेजा जा रहा है। उसके स्लीपर सेल भी मौजूद हैं जो कभी भी सक्रिय हो सकते हैं। पाकिस्तान के मंसूबों के बारे में केंद्र को पहले ही चेता चुका हूं। केंद्र सरकार को अपनी तैयारी रखनी चाहिए। नवंबर में जब किसान आंदोलन दिल्ली पहुंचा था तो मैंने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात कर पाकिस्तान से गड़बड़ी फैलाने की कोशिशों के बारे में चिंता जताई थी।

पाकिस्तान-चीन सांठगांठ कर रहे
अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान और चीन सांठगांठ करने की तैयारी में हैं। हमारी पश्चिमी सीमा पर दुश्मन देश है तो उत्तर में चीन है। भारतीय सेना के 20% जवान इस इलाके से संबंध रखते हैं, हम उनका मनोबल कमजोर नहीं होने देंगे। हमें ऐसी खबरों से भी बचना चाहिए जो हमारे जवानों का मनोबल गिराएं।

अमरिंदर से पूछा गया कि क्या 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में किसानों के ट्रैक्टर मार्च में हुई हिंसा के लिए पाकिस्तान को जिम्मेदार मानते हैं तो उन्होंने कहा कि यह पता लगाना जांच एजेंसियों का काम है। मैं किसी पर आरोप नहीं लगा रहा। मेरा सवाल यह है कि जबसे किसान आंदोलन शुरू हुआ है तभी से सीमा पार से हथियार, पैसे और हेरोइन भेजने के मामले क्यों बढ़ गए हैं?

वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के CM बोले- पाकिस्तान से हथियार भेजने के मामले बढ़े, स्लीपर सेल सक्रिय हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

