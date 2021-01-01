पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Farmers Protest (Kisan Andolan) Supreme Court Update | SC Hearing On Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Parade Violence Over Agricultural Laws

ट्रैक्टर रैली में उपद्रव मामला:26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज; CJI ने कहा- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है

नई दिल्लीकुछ ही क्षण पहले
26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान कुछ उपद्रवी लाल किले में घुस गए थे। उन्होंने यहां धार्मिक झंडा लगा दिया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई से इंकार कर दिया। कोर्ट ने कहा कि सरकार इस मामले में अपना काम कर रही है। जांच में कोई कमी नहीं है। सरकार ने इस मामले को गंभीरता से लिया है।

हिंसा मामले की जांच के लिए आयोग के गठन की मांग की थी

दिल्ली में हिंसा करने वालों के खिलाफ कुछ याचिकाएं दायर की गई थीं। इनमें से एक याचिका वकील विशाल तिवारी ने दायर की थी। उन्होंने मामले की जांच के लिए तीन सदस्यीय आयोग बनाने की मांग की थी। तिवारी का कहना था कि इस आयोग की अगुआई सुप्रीम कोर्ट के रिटायर जज करें। इनके अलावा इसमें दो रिटायर जज हाईकोर्ट के होने चाहिए।

यह आयोग सबूतों को जुटाए और तय समय में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रिपोर्ट पेश करे। तिवारी की याचिका में हिंसा और राष्ट्रध्वज के अपमान के जिम्मेदार व्यक्तियों और संगठनों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज करने की मांग भी की गई थी। कोर्ट ने इस पर कहा कि सरकार इस मामले की जांच कर रही है। चीफ जस्टिस ने एसए बोबडे ने कहा कि इस हिंसा पर प्रधानमंत्री का बयान भी हमने सुना है। सरकार इसकार अपना काम कर रही है।

किसानों को आतंकी न बताया जाए
एक अन्य याचिका वकील मनोहर लाल शर्मा ने दायर की थी। इसमें संबंधित अथॉरिटी और मीडिया को निर्देश देने की मांग की गई है कि वे किसानों को सबूत बगैर आतंकियों की तरह न बताएं। अगर कोई ऐसा करे तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। उन्होंने दावा किया है कि किसानों के प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा की साजिश रची गई थी।

चीफ जस्टिस समेत तीन जजों की बेंच करेगी सुनवाई

दोनों वकीलों की याचिकाओं के अलावा कुछ और याचिकाएं लगाई गई हैं। इन सभी पर याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे और जस्टिस एएस बोपन्ना और जस्टिस वी रामसुब्रमणियन की बेंच सुनवाई करेगी।

FIR के खिलाफ कोर्ट पहुंचे थरूर, राजदीप और मृणाल
फेक न्यूज फैलाने और 26 जनवरी को दंगा भड़काने के आरोपों में दर्ज FIR के खिलाफ कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर, पत्रकार राजदीप सरदेसाई और मृणाल पांडेय ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। इन तीनों के खिलाफ उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश समेत देश के कई राज्यों में कई FIR दर्ज है।

हिंसा में 400 से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मी जख्मी हुए थे
तीन कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग पर गणतंत्र दिवस पर हजारों की संख्या में किसानों ने दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली थी। कई जगह उनकी पुलिस से झड़प हुई थी। तोड़फोड़ की गई थी। लाल किले पर धार्मिक झंडा लगा दिया गया था। इस हिंसा में करीब 400 पुलिसकर्मी जख्मी हुए थे। किसान संगठन से जुड़े नेताओं का दावा है कि इस हिंसा में आंदोलनकारी किसान शामिल नहीं हैं। यह उन्हें बदनाम करने की साजिश है।

