पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Farmers Protest At Red Fort| Farmers Protest Turn Vilonet Kissan (Farmers) Reached Red Fort And Hoist Flags Updates

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाल किले पर किसानों का कब्जा:हजारों किसान प्राचीर पर चढ़े, खालसा पंथ और किसान संगठनों का झंडा लगाया

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हर साल 15 अगस्त को जिस लाल किले पर आजादी का जश्न होता है, इस साल 26 जनवरी को वहां किसान काबिज हो गए। दिल्ली में दाखिल हुए किसानों का बड़ा जत्था मंगलवार दोपहर करीब 2 बजे लालकिले पर पहुंच गया।

हल्ला-गुल्ला, हंगामे और भारी गहमागहमी के बीच एक युवक दौड़ता हुआ आगे बढ़ा और उस पोल पर चढ़ कर खालसा पंथ और किसान संगठन का झंडा बांध आया, जहां प्रधानमंत्री हर साल स्वतंत्रता दिवस के दिन झंडा फहराते रहे हैं।

हजारों की संख्या में किसान तय रूट छोड़कर लाल किले की तरफ मुड़ गए।
हजारों की संख्या में किसान तय रूट छोड़कर लाल किले की तरफ मुड़ गए।

तय रूट तोड़कर लाल किले की तरफ मुड़े किसान
किसानों का जो रूट पुलिस ने तय किया था, उसमें लाल किला कहीं नहीं आता। सिंघु बॉर्डर से जो किसान दिल्ली में दाखिल हुए, वही रूट तोड़कर लाल किले की ओर बढ़ गए। संजय गांधी ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर से उन्हें आउटर प्वाइंट की तरफ जाना था, लेकिन उधर ना जाकर वो लाल किले की तरफ मुड़ गए। मुबारका चौक पर कुछ किसानों को पुलिस ने रोका भी, लेकिन हाथापाई के बाद पुलिस हट गई और वहां हजारों किसान जमा हो गए। इसके बाद ये सभी लाल किले में दाखिल हुए। लाल किले के बाहर किसानों ने अपने ट्रैक्टर खड़े कर दिए।

लाल किले के सामने लगे बैरिकेड्स किसानों ने तोड़ दिए।
लाल किले के सामने लगे बैरिकेड्स किसानों ने तोड़ दिए।

किसान संगठन बोले- ये राजनीतिक दलों के लोग, बदनाम करना चाहते हैं
लाल किले पर पुलिस प्रदर्शनकारियों को समझाती रही कि तिरंगा उतारकर अपने झंडे लगाना ठीक नहीं है, लेकिन वो नहीं माने। इस दौरान तिरंगे, किसान संगठनों के झंडों के अलावा वाम दलों का झंडा भी नजर आया।

इस हिंसक और उग्र आंदोलन पर भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि हम जानते हैं कि कौन परेशानी खड़ी करने की कोशिश कर रहा है। ये उन राजनीतिक दलों के लोग हैं, जो आंदोलन को बदनाम करना चाहते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकहीं किसानों पर फूल बरसे तो कहीं आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ गए; निहंगों ने तलवार लहराई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser