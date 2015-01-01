पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जम्मू कश्मीर:फारूख अब्दुल्ला बोले- हम देश के नहीं, भाजपा के दुश्मन हैं; वो हमें हिंदू, मुस्लिम, सिख और ईसाई में बांटना चाहते हैं

8 मिनट पहले
फारूख अब्दुल्ला ने सोमवार को कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जीए मीर से भी मुलाकात की।

नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस और पीपुल्स एलायंस फॉर गुपकार डिक्लरेशन (PAGD) के अध्यक्ष फारूख अब्दुल्ला ने भाजपा पर एक बार फिर से निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा, ''हम देश के नहीं बल्कि भाजपा के दुश्मन हैं। वो लोगों को हिंदू-मुस्लिम, सिख-ईसाई में बांटना चाहते हैं। हमें महात्मा गांधी के भारत में विश्वास है। जहां सब बराबर हैं।

हमें गैंग बुलाने वाले बड़े डकैत हैं
फारूख अब्दुल्ला ने आगे कहा कि हम लोग मिलकर एक चिन्ह पर चुनाव लड़ना चाहते हैं लेकिन हमें एक चिन्ह नहीं मिल रहा है। इसलिए हम सभी अपने-अपने चिन्ह पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे। आगे उन्होंने कहा, हमारी कोई गैंग नहीं हैं। हमने एलायंस (गठबंधन) किया है। जो हमें गैंग कहकर बुलाते हैं वो सबसे बड़े डकैत हैं। इसलिए उन्हें हर कोई गैंग में ही दिखता है।

कांग्रेस भी है गुपकार एलायंस का हिस्सा

इसके पहले दोपहर में फारूक अब्दुल्ला और कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जीए मीर की मुलाकात हुई। इसके बाद अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि कांग्रेस अभी भी गुपकार एलायंस का हिस्सा है। जिला विकास परिषद (DDC) चुनाव भी हम साथ लड़ेंगे। फारूक अब्दुल्ला का यह बयान कांग्रेस के उस फैसले के बाद आया है जिसमें पार्टी ने DDC चुनाव में अलग से उम्मीदवार उतारने का ऐलान किया है। फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष जी ए मीर आज उनसे मिलने आए थे और कहा कि हम एक साथ चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।
28 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहा DDC चुनाव
जम्मू-कश्मीर में 28 नवंबर से जिला विकास परिषद (DDC) चुनाव होने हैं। इसमें पीपुल्स एलायंस फॉर गुपकार डिक्लेरेशन (PAGD) भी अपने उम्मीदवार उतारेगी। पिछले दिनों एलायंस के सज्जाद लोन ने कहा, '' 5 अगस्त 2019 के फैसले को लेकर जम्मू कश्मीर की आवाम नाराज है। लोग गुस्से में हैं। इसलिए भाजपा और केंद्र की सरकार से जम्मू कश्मीर का विशेष दर्जा वापस मिलने तक लड़ाई जारी रहेगी।''

भाजपा ने गुपकार एलायंस को कहा था 'गप्पा-कार'
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव तरुण चुग ने पिछले दिनों गुपकार समझौते को 'गप्पा-कार' करार दिया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि गुपकार 'गप्पा-कार' है। उनके मुंगेरी लाल के सपने कभी सच नहीं होने वाले हैं। अब्दुल्ला एंड संस और मुफ्ती एंड संस ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के संसाधनों को लूटा है।

