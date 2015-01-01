पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तरुण गोगोई की हालत गंभीर:असम के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तरुण गोगोई के कई अंग काम नहीं कर रहे; अगस्त में कोरोना हुआ था

असम14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तरुण गोगोई 3 बार असम के मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके हैं। कोरोना के चलते हुए कॉम्प्लिकेशंस की वजह से वे 2 नवंबर से अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।- फाइल फोटो।

असम के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तरुण गोगोई (86) की हालत बेहद गंभीर है। वे कोरोना के बाद हुए कॉम्प्लिकेशंस से जूझ रहे हैं। गुवाहाटी के मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल में उनका इलाज चल रहा है। गोगोई 3 बार असम के मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके हैं।

असम के हेल्थ मिनिस्टर हेमंत बिस्व शर्मा का कहना है कि गोगोई की हालत चिंताजनक है, वे लाइफ सपोर्ट पर हैं। उनके कई अंग काम नहीं कर रहे। रविवार को 6 घंटे उनका डायलिसिस हुआ था, लेकिन शरीर में फिर से टॉक्सिन जमा हो गए हैं। अब वे इस स्थिति में नहीं कि दोबारा डायलिसिस किया जा सके।

अगस्त में कोरोना होने पर 2 महीने पर अस्पताल में रहे थे
गोगोई 2 नवंबर से अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। शनिवार को हालत बिगड़ने पर वेंटिलेटर पर शिफ्ट करना पड़ा। 25 अगस्त को उन्हें कोरोना संक्रमण का पता चलने पर अगले दिन गुवाहाटी मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती करवाया गया था। कोरोना के चलते दूसरे कॉम्प्लिकेशंस होने की वजह से उन्हें 2 महीने अस्पताल में रखने के बाद 25 अक्टूबर को छुट्टी दी गई थी।

CM सर्बानंद सोनोवाल डिब्रूगढ़ में प्रोग्राम अधूरे छोड़ गुवाहाटी लौटे
सोनोवाल ने ट्वीट कर यह जानकारी दी। सोनोवाल का कहना है कि गोगोई उनके लिए पिता समान हैं।

