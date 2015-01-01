पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Former Betul MLA Vinod Daga Dies After Eating Gush While Worshiping In Temple, Incident In CCTV

मंदिर में निकले कांग्रेस नेता के प्राण:बैतूल के पूर्व विधायक विनोद डागा भगवान के चरणों में झुके, वहीं प्राण निकल गए

33 मिनट पहले
मंदिर में पूजा करते हुए विनोद डागा। इसके बाद ही वह गश खाकर नीचे गिर पड़े।

मध्य प्रदेश के बैतूल के पूर्व विधायक और कांग्रेस नेता विनोद डागा की गुरुवार को धनतेरस पर पूजा करते हुए मौत हो गई। वह मंदिर में हर रोज की तरह पूजा कर रहे थे और अचानक गश खाकर गिर गए। ये पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद हो गई। लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसे पुण्य आत्मा की मुक्ति बताया।

हर रोज मंदिर में पूजा करते थे
डागा जैन दादावाड़ी स्थित मंदिर में पूजा करने गए थे। पहले उन्होंने मंदिर में भगवान पार्श्वनाथ की पूजा की। इसके बाद दादा गुरुदेव मंदिर की परिक्रमा लगाई और पूजा शुरू की। जैसे ही उन्होंने मत्था टेका। इसके तुरंत बाद वह गश खाकर गिर गए।

मंदिर प्रशासन के मुताबिक, घटना के वक्त एक बच्ची ने डागा को गिरे हुए देखा और इसकी सूचना पुजारी को दी। मौके पर पुजारी पहुंचे और उन्हें पास के अस्पताल ले गए, जहां डॉक्टर्स ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।

पुण्य आत्मा को इसी तरह मुक्ति मिलती है
विनोद डागा बुधवार की रात ही भोपाल से बैतूल वापस आए थे। भोपाल में वे उप चुनाव की समीक्षा बैठक में शामिल हुए थे। मंदिर के पुजारी ओम प्रकाश त्रिपाठी का कहना है कि विनोद डागा को दादा गुरु का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ है। पुण्य आत्मा को इसी तरह से मुक्ति मिलती है।

