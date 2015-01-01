पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुलाम नबी के आजाद ख्याल:गुलाम नबी आजाद का तंज- कांग्रेस के नेताओं को 5 स्टार कल्चर पसंद, इससे चुनाव नहीं जीते जा सकते

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्य सभा सांसद गुलाम नबी आजाद गांधी परिवार के करीबी माने जाते हैं, लेकिन कुछ समय से वे पार्टी की लीडरशिप पर लगातार सवाल उठा रहे हैं। - फाइल फोटो

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने एक बार फिर पार्टी के कामकाज के तरीके पर सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने रविवार को पार्टी में पदाधिकारियों के चुनाव कराने पर जोर देते हुए नेताओं में पनप रहे 5 स्टार कल्चर और चुनाव में मिली हार पर भी तीखे कमेंट किए।

राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता आजाद ने चुनावों में मिली हार पर कहा कि हम सभी पार्टी को हो रहे नुकसान को लेकर फिक्रमंद हैं। खासकर बिहार और देश के कई राज्यों में हुए उपचुनावों के नतीजों से। मैं इस नुकसान के लिए पार्टी की लीडरशिप को दोष नहीं देता। हमारे लोगों ने जमीन से जुड़ाव खत्म कर लिया है। किसी को भी अपनी पार्टी से प्यार होना चाहिए।

'72 साल में सबसे निचले पायदान पर कांग्रेस'

उन्होंने कहा कि 5 स्टार कल्चर से चुनाव नहीं जीते जा सकते। आज नेताओं के साथ यह दिक्कत है कि अगर उन्हें टिकट मिल जाता है तो वे सबसे पहले 5 स्टार होटल बुक करते हैं। अगर सड़क खराब है तो वे उस पर नहीं जाएंगे। जब तक इस 5-स्टार कल्चर को छोड़ नहीं दिया जाता, तब तक कोई चुनाव नहीं जीता जा सकता।

पिछले 72 साल में कांग्रेस सबसे निचले पायदान पर है। कांग्रेस के पास पिछले दो कार्यकाल के दौरान लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता का पद भी नहीं है। हालांकि, कांग्रेस ने लद्दाख हिल काउंसिल के चुनावों में 9 सीटें जीतीं। हम वहां इस तरह के पॉजिटिव रिजल्ट की उम्मीद नहीं कर रहे थे।

'नियुक्त पदाधिकारी ग्राउंड तक नहीं जाते'
गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा, 'पदाधिकारियों को अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझनी चाहिए। जब तक पदाधिकारी नियुक्त किए जाते रहेंगे, वे ग्राउंड पर नहीं जाएंगे। अगर सभी पदाधिकारी एक प्रक्रिया के तहत चुने जाते हैं, तो वे अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझेंगे। अभी, किसी को भी पार्टी में कोई भी पद मिल जाता है।'

'जब तक हम हर स्तर पर अपने कामकाज के तरीके नहीं बदलेंगे, चीजें नहीं बदलेंगी। लीडरशिप को पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को एक प्रोग्राम देने और पदों के लिए चुनाव कराने की जरूरत है। किसी को भी इस लायक होना चाहिए कि उसके न होने पर लीडरशिप उसके बारे में पूछे।'

'पार्टी का ढांचा ढह चुका है'

आजाद ने कहा कि हमारी पार्टी का ढांचा ढह गया है। हमें इसे फिर से तैयार करने की जरूरत है। फिर कोई नेता उस स्ट्रक्चर के हिसाब से चुना जाता है, तो यह तरीका काम करेगा, लेकिन यह कहना कि सिर्फ नेता बदलने से हम बिहार या यूपी, एमपी जीत लेंगे तो यह गलत है। एक बार जब हम सिस्टम बदल देंगे तो ऐसा होने लगेगा।

'गांधी परिवार को क्लीन चिट'

उन्होंने कहा कि मैं कोरोना के कारण गांधी परिवार को क्लीन चिट दे रहा हूं। वे अभी बहुत कुछ नहीं कर सकते। हमारी मांगों में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है। वे हमारी ज्यादातर मांगों पर सहमत हो गए हैं। देश में विकल्प बनना चाहते हैं और पार्टी को फिर जिंदा करना चाहते हैं तो हमारी लीडरशिप को पार्टी में पदों के लिए चुनाव करना चाहिए।

कपिल सिब्बल भी कर रहे बदलाव की मांग
कुछ महीने पहले हुई कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी (CWC) की बैठक के बाद से कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल भी लगातार पार्टी के कामकाज की आलोचना कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले पार्टी के 23 नेताओं ने इस मसले पर अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी को चिट्‌ठी भी लिखी थी। इनमें कपिल सिब्बल के साथ गुलाम नबी आजाद भी शामिल थे। चिट्ठी में पार्टी में ऊपर से नीचे तक बदलाव करने की मांग की गई थी।

सीडब्ल्यूसी की बैठक में चिट्ठी लिखने वाले नेताओं की भाजपा से मिलीभगत का आरोप लगाए जाने से ये दोनों नाराज हो गए थे। बिहार चुनाव में हार के बाद कपिल सिब्बल ने तो यहां तक कह दिया था कि पार्टी ने शायद हर चुनाव में हार को ही नियति मान लिया है। इसे पार्टी के टॉप लीडरशिप यानी सोनिया और राहुल गांधी पर निशाना माना गया था।

सलमान खुर्शीद बोले, पार्टी में लीडरशिप का क्राइसिस नहीं

गुलाम नबी आजाद के बयान के बाद कांग्रेस के एक और वरिष्ठ नेता सलमान खुर्शीद का बयान सामने आया। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी के अंदर लीडरशिप का क्राइसिस नहीं है। सभी सोनिया गांधी और राहुल के सपोर्ट में हैं। जो अंधा नहीं है, उसे यह दिख जाएगा।

एक इंटरव्यू में खुर्शीद ने कहा कि पार्टी की लीडरशिप मेरी बात सुनती है। मुझे मौका दिया जाता है। उन्हें भी मौका दिया जाता है, जो कहते हैं कि पार्टी नेतृत्व किसी की सुन नहीं रहा है।

चुनावों में हार पर पार्टी के बड़े नेताओं कपिल सिब्बल और पी चिदंबरम की टिप्पणियों पर खुर्शीद ने कहा कि उन्होंने जो कहा उससे असहमत नहीं हो सकते, लेकिन कोई भी यह बात बाहर जाकर मीडिया और दुनिया को क्यों बताता है कि हमें ऐसा करने की जरूरत है।

