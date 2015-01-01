पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

LOC पर सीज फायर उल्लंघन का मामला:भारत सरकार ने पाकिस्तानी हाई कमीशन को तलब किया; गोलीबारी करने पर दर्ज कराया विरोध

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो शुक्रवार की है। पाकिस्तान की तरफ से हुई गोलीबारी का जवाब भारतीय सेना ने देते हुए कई पाकिस्तानी बंकरों को तबाह कर दिया था।

भारत सरकार ने LOC पर पाकिस्तान की तरफ से सीज फायर के उल्लंघन मामले पर सख्त रूख अख्तियार कर लिया है। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए विदेश मंत्रालय ने शनिवार को पाकिस्तानी हाई कमीशन के अफसर को तलब कर विरोध दर्ज कराया है। भारत ने पाकिस्तानी हरकत की कड़ी निंदा की।

त्योहार पर नागरिकों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाया गया
विदेश मंत्रालय ने एक बयान जारी किया है। इसमें कहा गया कि पाकिस्तानी सेना ने भारतीय त्योहार पर जानबूझकर LOC पर सीज फायर का उल्लंघन किया। नागरिकों को निशाना बनाया। विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाकिस्तानी हाई कमीशन के 'चार्ज दी अफेयर्स' को तलब किया था। विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाकिस्तानी हाई कमीशन के सामने लगातार आंतकियों के घुसपैठ का मामला भी उठाया। कहा कि, पाकिस्तानी सेना आतंकियों की मदद करके घुसपैठ करा रही है।

गोलीबारी में BSF और आर्मी के 5 जवान शहीद हुए थे, 6 नागरिकों की मौत
शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तानी सेना ने नियंत्रण (LoC) पर सीजफायर तोड़ा था। पाकिस्तान की फायरिंग में BSF और आर्मी के 5 जवान शहीद हो गए, 6 नागरिकों की भी मौत हुई है। सेना ने जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तानी सेना के 3 कमांडो समेत 11 जवान ढेर कर दिए थे। भारतीय सेना ने कई पाकिस्तानी बंकरों को भी तबाह कर दिया था। इसके अलावा फ्यूल डम्प और लॉन्च पैड भी तबाह किए गए। करीब 16 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक जवाबी कार्रवाई में घायल भी हुए।

नवंबर में 128 बार सीजफायर वॉयलेशन
इस हफ्ते में यह दूसरा मौका है, जब पाकिस्तान ने सीजफायर तोड़ा है। इंडियन आर्मी के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, इस साल पाकिस्तान की तरफ से 4052 बार सीज फायर का उल्लंघन किया गया है। इनमें 128 बार नवंबर और 394 बार अक्टूबर में सीज फायर हुआ है। पिछले साल 3233 बार सीज फायर का उल्लंघन हुआ है।

