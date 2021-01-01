पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Government Sources Claim Corona Antibodies Were Found In 300 Million People In The Country; That Is, So Many People Have Been Infected So Far

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीरो सर्वे में खुलासा:देश के 30 करोड़ लोगों में कोरोना एंटीबॉडी मिलीं; यानी अब तक इतने लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ICMR ने सर्वे में कितने लोगों को शामिल किया, फिलहाल इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। सर्वे में कहा गया है कि देश के हर 4 में से एक व्यक्ति में एंटीबॉडी पाई गई है। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
ICMR ने सर्वे में कितने लोगों को शामिल किया, फिलहाल इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। सर्वे में कहा गया है कि देश के हर 4 में से एक व्यक्ति में एंटीबॉडी पाई गई है। (फाइल फोटो)

देश की कुल आबादी का एक चौथाई हिस्सा यानी 30 करोड़ लोगों में कोरोना एंटीबॉडी मिली है। यह दावा सीरोलॉजिकल सर्वे से जुड़े सूत्रों के हवाले से किया गया है। भारत में अब तक 1 करोड़ 80 हजार लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं, जो अमेरिका के अलावा दुनिया के किसी भी देश से सबसे ज्यादा है।

सर्वे में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की जानकारी नहीं

यह सर्वे इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) की तरफ से किया गया है। ICMR का कहना है कि उन्होंने अभी सर्वे के दौरान सामने आए रिजल्ट की जानकारी दी है। सर्वे में कितने लोगों को शामिल किया गया, फिलहाल इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

अगस्त-सितंबर में भी किया था सर्वे

इसके अलावा अगस्त और सितंबर में भी एक सर्वे किया गया था। इसमें 29 हजार लोगों को शामिल किया गया था। ये सभी 10 साल से ज्यादा की उम्र के थे। सभी के ब्लड सैंपल की जांच की गई थी। उस समय 15 में से एक व्यक्ति में कोरोना की एंटीबॉडी मिली थी। वहीं, शहर के स्लम एरिया के 6 में से एक व्यक्ति में कोरोना की एंटीबॉडी मिली थी।

दिल्ली की 55% आबादी कोरोना से संक्रमित: सर्वे

इसके अलावा कुछ हफ्तों पहले दिल्ली सरकार ने भी एक सर्वे रिपोर्ट जारी की है। इसमें दिल्ली में रह रहे 2 करोड़ में से आधे से ज्यादा लोगों के कोरोना से संक्रमित होने की बात सामने आई थी। इसमें 7 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों के अलग-अलग टेस्ट किए गए थे। टेस्ट करने वाली कंपनी के सीईओ ने न्यूज एजेंसी रायटर्स को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में बताया कि दिल्ली के 55% लोग पहले ही कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। WHO पहले ही कह चुका है कि कोरोना की चेन तोड़ने के लिए आबादी के 60% से 70% लोगों में इम्युनिटी होना जरूरी है।

भारत में बुधवार को 11 हजार केस सामने आए

इससे पहले बुधवार को देश में 11,039 केस सामने आए हैं। अब तक 1.54 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा संक्रमित लोगों के आंकड़े में भी कमी आई है। सितंबर के मध्य में रोजाना 1 लाख कोरोना के केस सामने आ रहे थे। इसके अलावा भारत में दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा वैक्सीनेशन अभियान चल रहा है। अगस्त 30 करोड़ लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य सरकार ने रखा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र की चेतावनी- आदेश के बावजूद भड़काऊ अकाउंट्स बहाल किए गए; आदेश नहीं माना तो कार्रवाई होगी - टेक & ऑटो - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser