ग्रेटा थनबर्ग टूलकिट केस:निकिता ने दिशा और धालीवाल के साथ वर्चुअल मीटिंग की बात कबूली, पुलिस ने इसमें शामिल 70 लोगों की डिटेल जूम से मांगी

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
ग्रेटा थनबर्ग टूलकिट केस में शामिल निकिता जैकब ने वर्चुअल मीटिंग में शामिल होने की बात कबूल की है। निकिता ने कहा है कि वो 26 जनवरी से पहले पोएटिक जस्टिस फाउंडेशन के फाउंडर एमओ धालीवाल, दिशा और अन्य लोगों के साथ जूम ऐप पर मीटिंग में शामिल हुई थी।

दिल्ली पुलिस ने मंगलवार को बताया कि ये मीटिंग 11 जनवरी को हुई थी। इसमें 70 लोग शामिल हुए थे। पुलिस ने जूम ऐप से सभी की जानकारी मांगी है।

वर्चुअल मीटिंग और टूलकिट पर निकिता की सफाई
टूलकिट का मकसद आंदोलन की तस्वीर पेश करना: निकिता के वकील ने मुंबई के पुलिस के सामने इस मामले से जुड़े कुछ दस्तावेज पेश किए हैं। इनमें निकिता ने कहा, 'टूलकिट एक्सटिंक्शन रिबेलियन NGO (XR) के भारतीय वालंटियर्स ने बनाई थी। इसका अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मकसद किसान आंदोलन की पूरी तस्वीर एक जगह पेश करना था।'

हमारा मकसद हिंसा भड़काना नहीं था : उसने कहा, 'स्वीडन की क्लाइमेट एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग के साथ मैंने कोई जानकारी शेयर नहीं की है। यह टूलकिट डॉक्यूमेंट इन्फॉर्मेशनल पैक था और इसका मकसद हिंसा भड़काना नहीं था। इसके पीछे मेरा कोई राजनीतिक, धार्मिक या आर्थिक एजेंडा भी नहीं था।'

70 लोग वर्चुअल मीटिंग में शामिल हुए, जूम से सभी की डिटेल मांगी- दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा कि वर्चुअल मीटिंग में निकिता और पुणे के इंजीनियर शांतनु के अलावा 70 लोग शामिल थे। पुलिस ने मीटिंग में शामिल इन सभी लोगों की डिटेल जूम ऐप से मांगी है। पुलिस ने कहा कि ये मीटिंग पोएटिक जस्टिस फाउंडेशन (PJF) ने बुलाई थी, जिसका फाउंडर एमओ धालीवाल है। इसी में ग्लोबल फार्मर स्ट्राइक और ग्लोबल डे ऑफ एक्शन 26 जनवरी नाम से टूलकिट बनाने का फैसला किया गया।

ग्रेटा थनबर्ग के टूलकिट शेयर करने के बाद मामला बढ़ा
यह मामला देश के किसानों से जुड़ा है, जो दिल्ली के दरवाजे पर 83 दिन से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। 3 फरवरी को 18 साल की क्लाइमेट एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग ने दो सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट लिखी थीं। पहली पोस्ट में उन्होंने किसानों का समर्थन किया था, दूसरी पोस्ट में एक टूलकिट शेयर की थी। यह टूलकिट दरअसल एक गूगल डॉक्यूमेंट था। इसमें ‘अर्जेंट, प्रायर और ऑन ग्राउंड एक्शंस’ का जिक्र था।

कानून 20 साल और 50 साल में फर्क नहीं करता- दिशा की गिरफ्तारी पर दिल्ली पुलिस
इस मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने 14 फरवरी को एक्टिविस्ट दिशा रवि को अरेस्ट किया। 22 साल की दिशा BBA स्टूडेंट हैं। उन्होंने क्लाइमेट एक्टिविस्ट ग्रुप फ्राइडे फॉर फ्चूयर की इंडिया विंग 2019 में शुरू की थी। इस इंटरनेशनल ग्रुप की फाउंडर ग्रेटा थनबर्ग हैं। इस गिरफ्तारी पर विपक्ष और एक्टिविस्ट कम्युनिटी ने ऐतराज जाहिर किया है। साथ ही किसान नेताओं ने भी दिशा की बिना शर्त रिहाई की मांग की है।
दिल्ली पुलिस ने मंगलवार को दिशा की गिरफ्तारी पर अपना स्टैंड क्लियर किया है। दिल्ली के पुलिस कमिश्नर ने कहा कि ये गिरफ्तारी प्रक्रिया के मुताबिक ही की गई है। कानून 22 साल या 50 साल में फर्क नहीं करता। दिशा को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया था, जहां से उसे 5 दिन की पुलिस कस्टडी में भेजा गया है। यह गलत है, जब लोग कहते हैं कि गिरफ्तारी में खामियां थीं।

