सरकारों की ढिलाई पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त:जजों ने कहा- देश में हालात बदतर हो सकते हैं, गुजरात के हाल तो दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र से भी बुरे

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोरोना के मरीजों का ठीक से इलाज नहीं होने और अस्पतालों में कोरोना के मरीजों के शवों के साथ ठीक से व्यवहार नहीं किए जाने पर खुद नोटिस लिया है। -फाइल फोटो

देश के कुछ राज्यों में बढ़ते कोरोना के मामलों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने संज्ञान लिया है। सोमवार को शीर्ष अदालत ने महाराष्ट्र, दिल्ली, गुजरात और असम से दो दिन में हलफनामा दायर कर यह बताने को कहा है कि कोरोना के मौजूदा हालात से निपटने के उन्होंने क्या उपाय किए हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने के बावजूद शादी और समारोह करने की इजाजत किए जाने पर फटकार लगाई। कोर्ट ने कहा कि गुजरात में दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र के बाद सबसे खराब हालात हैं। अब इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई शुक्रवार को होगी।

दिसंबर में हालात और बदतर हो सकते हैं

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि सुना है इस महीने में केसों में भारी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। हम राज्यों से ताजा स्टेटस रिपोर्ट चाहते हैं। अगर तैयारी ठीक से नहीं की गई तो दिसंबर में हालात और बदतर चीजें हो सकते हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोरोना के मरीजों का ठीक से इलाज नहीं होने और अस्पतालों में कोरोना के मरीजों के शवों के साथ ठीक से व्यवहार नहीं किए जाने पर खुद नोटिस लिया है। मामले की सुनवाई तीन जजों की बेंच कर रही है। इनमें जस्टिस अशोक भूषण, जस्टिस आर सुभाष रेड्‌डी और जस्टिस एमपी शाह शामिल हैं।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि मीडिया की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार दिल्ली के एक सरकारी अस्पताल में लॉबी और वेटिंग एरिया में शव पड़े थे। वार्ड में ज्यादातर बेड खाली थे, इसके बाद भी मरीज भटक रहे हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस मामले में केंद्र से भी जवाब मांगा है। दिल्ली सरकार की ओर से एडीशनल सॉलिसिटर जनरल संजय जैन ने कोर्ट से कहा कि प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में कोरोना के मरीजों के लिए 80 फीसदी ICU बेड रिजर्व हैं। हमने गाइडलाइन का पूरी तरह पालन किया है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि आप मौजूदा हालात पर डिटेल में स्टेटस रिपोर्ट दाखिल करें।

गुजरात सरकार से पूछा- आपकी पॉलिसी क्या है? क्या हो रहा है? यह सब क्या है?

गुजरात सरकार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फटकार लगाई। जस्टिस शाह ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों के बावजूद गुजरात में शादी, समारोहों और अन्य कार्यक्रमों की छूट दी गई। यहां दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र के बाद सबसे खराब हालात हैं। आपकी पॉलिसी क्या है? क्या हो रहा है? यह सब क्या है?

देश में 24 घंटे में दिल्ली में सबसे ज्यादा 121 मौतें

राजधानी दिल्ली में रविवार को 6746 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 6154 लोग ठीक हुए और 121 की मौत हो गई। मौत का यह आंकड़ा देश में सबसे ज्यादा रहा। इस मामले में 50 मौतों के साथ महाराष्ट्र दूसरे नंबर पर रहा। महाराष्ट्र में यह आंकड़ा 15 मई के बाद सबसे कम है। तब यहां 49 मौतें हुई थीं। दिल्ली में इससे पहले 18 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 131 मरीजों की मौत हुई थी।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जिन 4 राज्यों से रिपोर्ट मांगी उनके हाल

दिल्ली
राजधानी दिल्ली में रविवार को 6746 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 6154 लोग ठीक हुए और 121 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 5 लाख 29 हजार 863 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 40 हजार 212 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 81 हजार 260 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 8391 हो गई है।

महाराष्ट्र
राज्य में रविवार को 5753 नए मामले सामने आए। 4060 लोग ठीक हुए और 50 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 17 लाख 80 हजार 208 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट आ चुके हैं। इनमें 81 हजार 512 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 16 लाख 51 हजार 64 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या 46 हजार 623 हो गई है।

गुजरात
यहां बीते 24 घंटे में 1495 केस आए। 1167 मरीज ठीक हुए और 13 की मौत हो गई। इस तरह एक्टिव केस में 315 की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई। राज्य में अब तक 1 लाख 97 हजार 412 केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 1 लाख 80 हजार 53 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 3 हजार 859 की मौत हो चुकी है।

असम
राज्य में बीते 24 घंटे में 152 मामले सामने आए, 175 मरीज ठीक हुए और एक संक्रमित की मौत हुई। यहां एक्टिव केस में 90 की कमी आई है। यहां करीब 10 दिन पहले तक 500 से 600 एक्टिव केस कम हो रहे थे। राज्य में अब तक 92 हजार 513 केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 2 लाख 7 हजार 394 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं और 974 की मौत हो चुकी है।

