LoC पर सीजफायर उल्लंघन बढ़ा:वाइस आर्मी चीफ बोले- भारी हथियारों का इस्तेमाल कर रहा पाकिस्तान; चीन का मुद्दा सुलझाने की कोशिशें जारी

देहरादून9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले साल या उससे पहले से तुलना करें, तो इस साल पाकिस्तान की ओर से किए जाने वाले सीजफायर वॉयलेशन की घटनाओं में इजाफा हुआ है। (फाइल फोटो)

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लाइन ऑफ कंट्रोल (LoC) पर इन दिनों सीजफायर उल्लंघन की घटनाओं में बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है। वाइस चीफ ऑफ आर्मी स्टाफ (CoAS) लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सतिंदर सिंह सैनी ने कहा कि नागरिकों को निशाना बनाने के लिए पाकिस्तान की ओर से की जाने वाली फायरिंग में भारी हथियारों का इस्तेमाल बढ़ा है। चीन से जारी तनाव पर उन्होंने यह कहा कि दोनों देशों के बीच बातचीत जारी है। उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही मामले का हल निकाल लिया जाएगा।

ऐसी घटनाएं बर्दाश्त नहीं
उन्होंने इंडियन मिलिट्री अकादमी पासिंग आउट परेड के दौरान कहा कि पिछले साल या उससे पहले से तुलना करें, तो इस साल सीजफायर वॉयलेशन की घटनाओं में इजाफा हुआ है। हमनें यह भी पाया है कि सीमा पर इस तरह की हरकतों को अंजाम देने के लिए पाकिस्तान तोपें और अन्य भारी हथियारों का इस्तेमाल कर रहा है। हमारी सेना भी LoC पर हर हालात से निपटने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है। उन्होंने कहा कि सीमा पर ऐसी हरकतों में हमारे नागरिकों को जान गंवानी पड़ती है। इस तरह की घटनाओं को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जा सकता। हमारी सेना उन्हीं की भाषा में जवाब दे रही है।

चीन के साथ जल्द सुलझेगा विवाद
चीन सीमा पर जारी विवाद पर उन्होंने कहा कि हम डिप्लोमैटिक और मिलिट्री लेवल पर चीन के साथ संपर्क में हैं। हमें उम्मीद है कि बातचीत से मामले का हल निकल सकता है और सीमा पर इस साल अप्रैल वाली स्थिति बहाल की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि बातचीत के साथ हम देश की क्षेत्रीय अखंडता और संप्रभुता के लिए भी प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों देशों के बीच चल रही वार्ता काफी कॉम्प्लेक्स है। ऐसे में इनमें समय लग सकता है। इस दौरान हम अपने वादों को निभाने के लिए तैयार हैं। हमें उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही मामले को सुलझा लिया जाएगा।

सीमा पर गांव बसाने की खबरों का किया खंडन
लाइन ऑफ एक्चुअल कंट्रोल (LAC) पर चीन द्वारा गांव बसाने को लेकर पूछे गए सवाल में उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे इलाके में किसी भी तरह का गांव या ढांचा नहीं बनाया गया है। यह सीमा के दूसरी ओर है। आप सभी जानते हैं कि सीमा के दूसरी ओर पिछले कई दशकों से निर्माण कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में यह हमारे लिए चिंता की बात नहीं है।

चीन-पाकिस्तान दोनों मोर्चों पर तैयारी
पूर्वी लद्दाख में चीन के साथ चल रहे तनाव के बीच भारतीय सेना खुद को दो मोर्चों पर जंग के हिसाब से तैयार कर रही है। इससे सेना को चीन और पाकिस्तान दोनों से निपटने में मदद मिलेगी। हालांकि, LAC पर हालात बदलने के बावजूद अब भी पश्चिमी सीमा पर यानी पाकिस्तान से लगने वाली सीमा पर युद्ध से जुड़ी तैयारियां ज्यादा हैं। इसे ऐसे समझा जा सकता है कि सेना की तीन स्ट्राइक कॉर्प्स यहां तैनात हैं। वहीं, नार्दर्न बॉर्डर यानी चीन सीमा के लिए सिर्फ एक माउंटेन स्ट्राइक कोर बनाई गई है।

