पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Here, Mother Kamakshi Is Crowned As An 8 year old Girl, Today She Will Visit Devotees From Door To Door On Diwali.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शक्तिरूपा कामाक्षी दर्शन:यहां मां कामाक्षी 8 वर्ष की कन्या के रूप में विराजित, आज दीपावली पर घर-घर जाकर भक्तों को दर्शन देंगी

कांचीपुरम से मनीषा भल्लाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
5 एकड़ में फैले मंदिर परिसर में स्वर्णमंडित मुख्य गुंबद दूर से दमकता है।

मंदिरों के शहर कांचीपुरम में श्री कांची कामाक्षी अम्मन मंदिर में दीपावली उत्सव बहुत खास है। रोशनी, शंखनाद, फूलों की महक, नादस्वरम जैसे दक्षिण भारतीय साजों के स्वर के बीच मंत्रों का उच्चारण का माहौल देवलोक सा अहसास करवा रहा है। यह एकमात्र ऐसी शक्तिपीठ है जिसमें कामाक्षी मां की एक आंख में लक्ष्मी और दूसरी में सरस्वती का वास है।

एक प्रतिमा की पूजा लक्ष्मी, सरस्वती और दुर्गा के रूप में की जाती है। आदि शंकराचार्य द्वारा स्थापित श्रीचक्रम सिर्फ यहीं हैं। मंदिर के प्रमुख श्रीकार्यम शास्त्री चेल्ला विश्वनाथ बताते हैं कि अयोध्या के राजा दशरथ महर्षि वशिष्ठ के कहने पर संतान प्राप्ति के लिए कामाक्षी की पूजा करने आए थे। यहां के 24 खंभों में से एक की पूजा के समय उन्हें मां की आवाज सुनाई दी कि एक वर्ष के भीतर उन्हें संतान प्राप्ति होगी। इस खंभे को संतान स्तंभ के तौर पर आज भी पूजा जाता है।

दीपावली पर यहां की परंपरा अन्य लक्ष्मी मंदिरों से अलग है। परंपरा के मुताबिक अगर किसी के माता-पिता या दोनों में से किसी एक की मौत हो जाए तो वो सालभर मां कामाक्षी के दर्शन करने नहीं आ सकता है। इसलिए दीपावली पर उत्सव कामाक्षी की पालकी गली-गली में परिक्रमा करती है। उनके दर्शन के लिए लोग घर के बाहर खड़े रहते हैं। मंदिर के मुख्य पुजारी बताते हैं कि मां के पास 1000 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के बेशकीमती गहने हैं। शृंगार में इस्तेमाल होने वाली मालाएं भी केसर, बादाम, काजू, कमल, चमेली, ऑर्किड, गुलाब से बनी होती हैं। 15-20 किलो की ये मालाएं 5 लाख रुपए में तैयार होती हैं। यहां मंदिर का वैभव देखते ही बनता है।

मंदिर का मुख्य गुंबद 76 किलो सोने से बना है, जबकि नवरात्रि व कई अन्य अवसरों पर जिस रथ पर कामाक्षी सवार होती हैं वह 20 किलो सोने से बनाया गया है। हर साल मंदिर में भक्त 50 करोड़ रुपए का चढ़ावा चढ़ाते हैं। एक दिन में करीब दस हजार श्रद्धालु आते हैं। कामाक्षी का यह रूप आठ साल की कन्या का रूप है। अविवाहित पंडित मां की मूर्ति को नहीं छू सकते हैं। यहां केवल विश्वामित्र और भारद्वाज गोत्र के पंडितों को ही पूजा करने की आज्ञा है। इन्हीं के वंशज वर्षों से यहां पूजा करते आए हैं। यहां पूजा महर्षि दुर्वासा के लिखे ग्रंथ सौभाग्यचिंतामणि के अनुसार होती है।

सिंदूर लगाकर होती है लक्ष्मी रूप की पूजा

यह एकमात्र ऐसा मंदिर है जहां मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा सिंदूर लगाकर की जाती है। इसके पीछे मान्यता है कि किसी विवाद के चलते विष्णु ने लक्ष्मी को कुरूप होने का श्राप दिया था। मां कामाक्षी की पूजा कर उन्होंने श्राप से मुक्ति पाई थी। उसी समय मां कामाक्षी ने कहा था कि वह यहां लक्ष्मी के साथ विराजेंगी। उन्हें चढ़ने वाले प्रसाद से लक्ष्मी की भी पूजा होगी, मगर लक्ष्मी को यहां आने वालों की मनोकामना पूरी करनी होगी। कामाक्षी को प्रसाद में सिंदूर चढ़ता है जो लक्ष्मी को चरणों से शीश तक लगाया जाता है।

कामाक्षी मंदिर के गर्भगृह में ही है आदि शंकराचार्य का स्थापित किया श्रीचक्रम

मां कामाक्षी की मूल प्रतिमा के सामने श्रीचक्रम है, जिसे आदि शंकराचार्य ने स्थापित किया था। यह पूजा अर्चना की तांत्रिक विधि है। शास्त्री रामानंद के अनुसार इसे देवी के घर का ब्लूप्रिंट कहा जा सकता है। श्रीचक्रम में नीचे की ओर मुंह वाले पांच त्रिकोण हैं और चार ऊपर की ओर मुंह वाले त्रिकोण हैं। इसमें 44 कोने हैं। इसमें फूलों की पत्तियां बनी हैं और नौ स्तर है। बिंदु में कामाक्षी विराजमान हैं। इसे देवी का सूक्ष्म शरीर कहा जाता है। इसकी पूजा श्रद्धालुओं के सामने नहीं होती। नवरात्र, ब्रह्मोत्सव और पूर्णिमा को होने वाली नवआवरण पूजा में सिर्फ शास्त्री ही होते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें