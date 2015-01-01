पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  India UAE | Hyderabad Woman Sold To United Arab Emirates Arab Families Over False Promise Of Job

नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर धोखा:हैदराबाद की 8 महिलाओं को UAE में शेखों को बेचा, परिवारों की सरकार से बचाने की गुहार

10 मिनट पहले
आठों महिलाओं के परिवारों ने विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर से मदद को लेकर पत्र लिखा है। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)

हैदराबाद में नौकरी के नाम पर महिलाओं के साथ धोखाधड़ी का मामला सामने आया है। पुराने हैदराबाद की 8 महिलाएं संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) के कई इलाकों में फंस गई हैं। शहर के मिश्रीगंज के नामी एजेंट मोहम्मद शफी ने UAE में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर महिलाओं को अरब के शेख परिवारों को बेच दिया।

शिकायत मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी शफी को गिरफ्तार कर कर लिया है। आठ महिलाओं अमरीन बेगम, नाजिया बेगम, यासमीन बेगम, रहीमा बेगम, कनीज फातिमा, मेहरुन्निसा बेगम, आसमां बेगम और जरीना बेगम के परिजन ने विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर को पत्र लिखकर मदद करने की अपील की है।

विजिट वीजा पर दुबई भेजा
बताया जा रहा है कि पिछले सितंबर और अक्टूबर में पुराने शहर की करीब 10 महिलाओं को UAE भेजा गया। एजेंट शफी ने इन सभी महिलाओं को दुबई के शॉपिंग माल्स में नौकरी दिलाने का झांसा देकर विजिट वीजा पर दुबई भेजा। वहां सभी महिलाओं को मजदूर भर्ती एजेंसी के मालिक अल-सफीर को सौंपा गया।

परिजन ने बताई आपबीती

केस 1: अज्ञात महिला ने रिसीव किया और अरबों को बेच दिया
बेगमपेट के प्रकाश नगर की रहने वाली बदरुन्निसा बेगम ने बताया कि उसकी दो बेटियों नाजिया और यासमीन को सितंबर और अक्टूबर में दुबई भेजा गया। दोनों के दुबई रवाना होने से पहले एजेंट ने उन्हें 8-8 हजार रुपए दिए और वादा किया कि उन्हें दुबई में हर महीने 30-30 हजार रुपए तनख्वाह मिलेगी।

दुबई पहुंचने के बाद बेटियों ने फोन कर बताया कि उनके साथ धोखा हुआ है। उन्हें शॉपिंग माल में नौकरी देने की बजाय अरब परिवारों में बेच दिया गया है। दोनों बहनों को दुबई में अल-सफीर एजेंसी की एक अज्ञात महिला ने रिसीव किया था और उसी ने अरबी परिवारों से पैसा लेकर उन्हें बेच दिया।

केस 2: एजेंट एक लाख रुपए मांग रहा
पुराने शहर के वट्टेपल्ली इलाके में रहने वाले ऑटो ड्राइवर मोहम्मद मकबूल ने बताया कि 40 दिन पहले रिश्तेदारों ने पत्नी को नौकरी के लिए UAE भेज दिया। एजेंट ने बताया था कि उसी दिन से पत्नी की नौकरी शुरू हो गई, जब वह हैदराबाद से दुबई के लिए रवाना हुई थी।

मकबूल के मुताबिक, दुबई पहुंचने के बाद पत्नी को 14 दिन के लिए क्वारैंटाइन में रखा गया। बाद में उसे एक अरबी परिवार में काम के लिए भेज दिया। मकबूल ने जब शफी से अपने साथ धोखा होने की बात कही तो एजेंट ने उससे कहा अगर वह पत्नी को देखना चाहते हैं तो एक लाख रुपए देने होंगे।

सरकार से मदद की गुहार
मजलिस बचाओ तहरीक पार्टी के प्रवक्ता अमजदुल्ला खान खालिद ने बताया कि पीड़ितों ने उनके पास आकर बेटियों के साथ हुई नाइंसाफी के बारे में बताया। विदेश मंत्रालय को इन पीड़ित परिवारों के बारे में जानाकरी दी गई है।

अमजदुल्ला ने यह भी बताया कि हैदराबाद से दुबई भेजी गई महिलाओं न तो पेटभर खाना मिल रहा है और रहने की सुविधा। उनसे 15 घंटे काम और जानवरों जैसा सलूक किया जा रहा है। उनका यौन शोषण भी किया जा रहा है। महिलाएं जब से दुबई पहुंची हैं, तब से अब तक उनकी सैलरी तक नहीं दी गई।

