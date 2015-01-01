पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Indian Air Force | 6 New Surveillance Aircraft | Defence Research And Development Organisation (DRDO), Airborne Early Warning And Control Planes

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वदेशी से मजबूत होगी एयरफोर्स:वायुसेना के लिए DRDO 6 नए टोही विमान बनाएगी, पाकिस्तान और चीन सीमा की निगरानी में मदद मिलेगी

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
योजना के मुताबिक, वायुसेना के लिए बनाए जाने वाले 6 नए विमानों को यूरोप भेजा जाएगा, जहां इसका मोडिफिकेशन किया जाएगा और रडार लगाए जाएंगे।

भारतीय वायुसेना के लिए जल्द ही 6 नए टोही विमान बनाए जाएंगे। इससे सेना को पाकिस्तान और चीन से लगी सीमा पर निगरानी बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी। इन नए एयरबोन अर्ली वॉर्निंग एंड कंट्रोल (AEW&C) प्लेन्स को डिफेंस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट ऑर्गेनाइजेशन (DRDO) एयर इंडिया के एयरक्राफ्ट पर डेवलप करेगा। इससे देश की स्वदेशी डिफेंस इंडस्ट्री को भी बूस्ट करने में मदद मिलेगी।

10 हजार 500 करोड़ रुपए का प्रोजेक्ट
सूत्रों के हवाले से न्यूज एजेंसी ने बताया कि AEW&W ब्लॉक-2 एयरक्राफ्ट को DRDO 10 हजार 500 करोड़ रुपए के प्रोजेक्ट के तहत तैयार करेगा। एयर इंडिया फ्लीट पर बनाए जाने वाले इन 6 विमानों में रडार के साथ उड़ान भरने की क्षमता होगी। इससे डिफेंस फोर्सेस को 360 डिग्री सर्विलांस सिस्टम डेवलप करने में मदद मिलेगी।

सरकार से जल्द मंजूरी मिलने की उम्मीद
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, पिछले NETRA विमानों की तुलना में यह 6 AEW&C ब्लॉक 2 विमान ज्यादा पावरफुल होंगे और मिशन के दौरान दुश्मन के इलाके में काफी अंदर तक निगरानी कर सकेंगे। सरकार से इसे जल्द ही मंजूरी मिलने की उम्मीद है।

एयर इंडिया फ्लीट पर AEW&C सिस्टम डेवलप करने के प्रोजेक्ट यह मतलब भी हो सकता है कि भारत अब 6 एयरबस 330 ट्रांसपोर्ट एयरक्राफ्ट की खरीद नहीं खरीदेगा, जिसे पहले एक यूरोपीय कंपनी से खरीदा जाना था।

आत्मनिर्भर भारत को बढ़ावा मिलेगा
इससे पहले DRDO ने इन एयरबस 330 एयरक्राफ्ट पर 6 एयरबोर्न वॉर्निंग एंड कंट्रोल सिस्टम (AWACS) लगाने की योजना बनाई थी, जिसकी कुछ फैसिलिटीज को बेंगलुरु में ही तैयार किया जाना था। लेकिन नई योजना के मुताबिक, अब 6 नए विमानों को यूरोप भेजा जाएगा, जहां इनका मोडिफिकेशन किया जाएगा और रडार लगाए जाएंगे। प्रोजेक्‍ट की प्लानिंग इस तरह की गई है कि डिफेंस में मेक इन इंडिया और आत्मनिर्भर भारत को बढ़ावा मिल सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसेंसेक्स 46,666 और निफ्टी 13,682 के रिकॉर्ड हाई पर बंद, BSE का मार्केट कैप भी पहली बार 185 लाख करोड़ के पार - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें