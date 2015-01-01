पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • IAS Tina Dabi, Athar Khan File For Divorce In Jaipur's Family Court, They Had Tied The Knot In 2018

दो टॉपर रिश्ते में फेल:IAS कपल टीना डाबी और अतहर खान अलग होंगे, जयपुर कोर्ट में तलाक की अर्जी दी

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
2018 में दोनों की शादी सुर्खियों में थी। कई राजनेताओं ने IAS कपल को बधाई दी थी। जबकि, हिंदू महासभा ने इस शादी को लव जिहाद बताया था।

2015 में UPSC टॉप करने वाली IAS अफसर टीना डाबी और उनके IAS पति अतहर खान ने जयपुर की फैमिली कोर्ट में तलाक की अर्जी दी है। दोनों ने आपसी सहमति से ये तलाक लेने का फैसला किया है। इनकी शादी 2018 में हुई थी। अतहर कश्मीरी फैमिली से ताल्लुक रखते हैं।

टीना जब UPSC की टॉपर बनी थीं, उसी साल अतहर सेकंड पोजिशन पर रहे थे। बताया जाता है कि ट्रेनिंग के दौरान ही टीना और अतहर एक-दूसरे के करीब आए थे और शादी का फैसला किया था। दोनों ही राजस्थान कैडर के अफसर हैं और इन्हें जयपुर में पोस्टिंग मिली है।

टीना ने नाम से हटा दिया था खान

टीना ने कुछ समय पहले अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स में अपने नाम से खान सरनेम हटा दिया था। इसी के बाद अतहर ने भी टीना को इंस्टाग्राम पर अनफॉलो कर दिया था। इसके बाद से ही दोनों की शादी को लेकर अटकलें लगाई जा रही थीं। 2018 में दोनों की शादी सुर्खियों में थी। कई राजनेताओं ने IAS कपल को बधाई दी थी। जबकि, हिंदू महासभा ने इस शादी को लव जिहाद बताया था।

भोपाल में जन्मी हैं टीना, जयपुर का है परिवार

टीना डाबी का परिवार मूलत: जयपुर का है। हालांकि, उनका जन्म भोपाल में हुआ। कान्वेंट ऑफ जीसस एंड मेरी स्कूल से पढ़ी टीना शुरू से ही टॉपर रही हैं। जब वे 7वीं क्लास में थीं, तभी उनका पूरा परिवार दिल्ली में शिफ्ट हो गया। टीना के पिता जसवंत डाबी और मां हिमानी दोनों ही इंजीनियर रहे हैं। दोनों ने यूपीएससी और आईईएस एग्जाम पास किया हुआ है। UPSC में सिलेक्शन के बाद टीना और अतहर की मसूरी में ट्रेनिंग हुई। यहीं दोनों करीब आए। शादी से पहले ही टीना ने सोशल मीडिया स्टेटस अपडेट करते हुए लिखा था- इन रिलेशनशिप विद आमिर।

