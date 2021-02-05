पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहुल गांधी पर केंद्रीय मंत्री अठावले का तंज:'हम दो हमारे दो' करना है तो कांग्रेस सांसद को दलित लड़की से शादी करनी चाहिए, इससे गांधीजी का सपना पूरा होगा

अपनी शायरी और बयानों से हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहने वाले केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले ने राहुल गांधी के संसद में सात दिन पहले दिए बयान पर तंज किया है। अठावले ने कहा है कि अगर कांग्रेस सांसद को 'हम दो, हमारे दो' करना है तो दलित लड़की से शादी कर लेनी चाहिए। ऐसा करने से महात्मा गांधी का सपना पूरा होगा और जातिवाद भी खत्म होगा।

राहुल ने संसद में कहा था, हम दो हमारे दो की सरकार
दरअसल,कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने पिछले गुरुवार को लोकसभा में बजट पर चर्चा के दौरान कृषि कानूनों का मुद्दा उठाया। उन्होंने कहा, 'प्रधानमंत्री कहते हैं कि तीनों कानूनों के जरिए उन्होंने किसानों को ऑप्शन दिए हैं, लेकिन उनका पहला ऑप्शन भूख, दूसरा बेरोजगारी और तीसरा आत्महत्या है।'

राहुल ने आगे कहा, 'सालों पहले फैमिली प्लानिंग में नारा था- हम दो और हमारे दो। आज क्या हो रहा है, जैसे कोरोना दूसरे रूप में आता है, वैसे ही ये भी नए रूप मेें आ रहा है। अब 4 लोग देश चला रहे हैं, उनका नारा है हम दो हमारे दो। अगर ये इस देश को चलाएंगे, तो पहली बार हिंदुस्तान के किसानों को भूख से मरना पड़ेगा।'

पेट्रोल-डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों पर ये कहा
वहीं देश में बढ़ते पेट्रोल-डीजल के दामों पर अठावले ने कहा कि हमने लॉकडाउन के बाद 34 लाख करोड़ से ज्यादा का बजट बनाया है। तो सरकार के पास भी राजस्व आना चाहिए। इसलिए तेल के दाम बढ़े हैं, वहीं उन्होंने इन दामों के कुछ दिन बाद कम होने का दावा भी किया। वो बोले कि सरकार का जनता को तकलीफ देने का कोई विचार नहीं है।

शिबू सोरेन से कहा, NDA में आ जाइए
केंद्रीय मंत्री अठावले ने झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन और पार्टी के सांसद शिबू सोरेन को NDA में आने का न्योता दे दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरी पार्टी नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा के साथ NDA में है। मैंने शिबू सोरेन और हेमंत सोरेन से अपील की है की अगर वे भी हमारे साथ आते हैं, तो यहां भी सरकार झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा और भाजपा की रहेगी। दिल्ली में भी उनको सत्ता मिल सकती है।

