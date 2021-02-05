पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • In Kerala, BJP Ally BDJS Breaks Ties; Its Leaders Also Formed A New Party

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

NDA में फिर टूट:केरल में भाजपा की सहयोगी BDJS ने तोड़ा नाता; इसके नेताओं ने एक नई पार्टी भी बना ली

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2016 में BDJS भाजपा की सहयोगी पार्टी के रूप में NDA में शामिल हुई थी।  - Dainik Bhaskar
2016 में BDJS भाजपा की सहयोगी पार्टी के रूप में NDA में शामिल हुई थी। 

विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले केरल में BJP को बड़ा झटका लगा है। यहां भाजपा की सहयोगी और NDA में शामिल भारत धर्म जन सेना (BDJS) ने गठबंधन से नाता तोड़ लिया है। BDJS के कुछ नेताओं ने पार्टी छोड़कर एक नए दल का गठन भी कर लिया है। इसे भारती जन सेना (BJS) नाम दिया गया है। दो दिन पहले ही भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा अपने दो दिन के दौरे पर केरल गए थे।

कांग्रेस की अगुवाई वाली गठबंधन में शामिल हुई
BJS के नेताओं ने इस साल होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस की अगुवाई वाली गठबंधन के साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला लिया है। इसमें कांग्रेस के अलावा UDF भी शामिल है। BJS के नेताओं ने भाजपा पर आरोप लगाया कि वह सत्तारूढ़ LDAF के साथ चोरी-छिपे मिलकर चुनाव लड़ रही है। BJS के नेता वी गोपाकुमार और एनके नीलकंदन ने कहा कि LDAF सरकार ने सरबीमाला मंदिर में महिलाओं के प्रवेश को मंजूरी दिया। ये हिंदुओं की आस्था के साथ खिलवाड़ है। UDF की सरकार बनते ही इसके खिलाफ अध्यादेश लाया जाएगा।

2015 में गठित हुई थी BDJS
BDJS का गठन 2015 में हुआ था। इसके संरक्षक वेल्लप्पल्ली नतेसन थे। 2016 में BDJS भाजपा की सहयोगी पार्टी के रूप में NDA में शामिल हुई थी।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड247-2 (82.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमां पद्मिनी के साथ ढोल की थाप पर थिरकते दिखे प्रियांक, कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद शुरू हुईं शादी की रस्में - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें