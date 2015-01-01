पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In Many Areas Of North India, The Mercury Dropped To 9 Degrees, It May Still Rain

मौसम में घुली ठंडक:उत्तर भारत के कई इलाकों में बारिश के बाद 9 डिग्री तक गिरा पारा, आज भी हो सकती है बारिश

इंदौर के विजयनगर चौराहे में बारिश का नजारा।
  • मध्यप्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा रहा इंदौर, पटना में दिनभर छायी रही धुंध

उत्तर भारत में शुक्रवार को अचानक मौसम बदल गया। राजस्थान के अलवर और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में हल्की बारिश हुई। इससे पारा 6 डिग्री गिर गया। मध्यप्रदेश में भोपाल और इंदौर में भी रिमझिम बारिश हुई। शुक्रवार को प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा शहर इंदौर रहा। यहां न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री तक गिर गया। पंजाब और हरियाणा के कई इलाकों में भी बरसात हई। पटना में दिनभर धुंध छायी रही, कई क्षेत्रों में 150 मीटर रही दृश्यता। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते शनिवार और रविवार को देश के कई हिस्सों में बरसात हो सकती है।

मध्यप्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा इंदौर
शुक्रवार को प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा इंदौर रहा। इंदौर के बाद शाजापुर में पारा 19.9 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। भोपाल में 21.8, जबलपुर में 29.8, ग्वालियर में 27.8 डिग्री तापमान रहा। दरअसल, अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी आने के बाद सिस्टम का केंद्र इंदौर ही बना हुआ था। इसके साथ ही बारिश भी शुरू हो गई। इस कारण इंदौर में पारा 19.4 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। यहां रात 8 बजे तक भी बारिश महज 8 मिलीमीटर ही रिकॉर्ड हुई। मौसम वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार शनिवार को भोपाल सहित प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में बारिश होने की संभावना है।

उदयपुर में पहली मावठ से दिन का पारा 6.60 गिरा, दिनभर रही ठिठुरन
राजस्थान के उदयपुर में रात से छाए बादल शुक्रवार सुबह मावठ के रूप में बरस पड़े। दिनभर सूर्य नहीं निकला, जिससे दिन का पारा अचानक 6.6 डिग्री गिर गया और दोपहर ठिठुर गई। उदयपुर सहित पूरे मेवाड़ में यह बादल हिमालय के क्षेत्र से गुजरे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण छाए हैं। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक मौसम में बदलाव होने से उत्तरी हवाएं अब मैदानी इलाकों की ओर बढ़ेंगी, ठंडी हवाएं चलने से पारा 3 से 4 डिग्री गिरेगा। हल्की बारिश का अनुमान है और इसके बाद कोहरा छाएगा।

जालंधर में देर रात बारिश, अगले 3 दिन कई जिलों में बरसात के आसार
हिमाचल में बर्फबारी के चलते पंजाब में मौसम बदला है। शुक्रवार देर रात लुधियाना, अमृतसर, जालंधर समेत कई जगह बरसात हुई। मौसम विभाग ने अगले 3 दिन में सूबे के कई जिलों में बारिश के आसार हैं। विभाग के मुताबिक ठंडी हवा चलनी शुरू हो गई है। जिससे अगले 48 घंटे में पारा गिरेगा। अभी तक सूबे में दिसंबर महीने के लिहाज से पड़ने वाली ठंड नहीं पड़ी है। बारिश नहीं होने से सूखी ठंड में राहत नहीं मिल पा रही है। हरियाणा में भी अगले कुछ दिन में पारा 5 डिग्री तक गिरने के आसार हैं।

हरियाणा में हल्की बारिश से बढ़ेगी ठंड, 72 घंटे में 5 डिग्री तक गिरेगा तापमान
हरियाणा में शुक्रवार को बादल छाए रहे। जींद व पानीपत समेत कई जिलों में कहीं-कहीं हल्की बारिश भी हुई। शनिवार को भी कुछ क्षेत्रों मंे हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। इससे अगले 72 घंटे में रात का पारा तीन से पांच डिग्री तक कम होगा। 12 दिसंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक कुछ जगह गहरी से गहरी धुंध के आसार हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, फरीदाबाद में रात का तापमान 12.5 डिग्री और रोहतक में दिन का तापमान 23.7 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से एक डिग्री कम है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि अब पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी की वजह से यह तेजी से नीचे आएगा।

पटना में दिनभर छायी रही धुंध, कई क्षेत्रों में 150 मी. तक सिमटी दृश्यता
अरब सागर से आने वाली नमी, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और बंगाल की खाड़ी में निम्न दबाव के क्षेत्र की वजह से पटना सहित बिहार के 22 जिलों में 14 और 15 दिसंबर को हल्की और मध्य दर्जे के बारिश होने की आशंका है। जिससे मौसम सर्द होने का अनुमान है। पटना में शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22.2 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 12.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया। इस दौरान पूरे दिन धुंध छायी रही। कई इलाको में दृश्यता 150 से 200 मीटर तक बनी रही।

