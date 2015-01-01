पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In Pulwama, Terrorists Attacked With Grenades, Injuring 12 People; Security Forces Were Targeted

जम्मू कश्मीर:पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने ग्रेनेड से हमला किया, 12 लोग घायल हुए; सुरक्षाबलों पर निशाना था

7 मिनट पहले
आतंकी हमले के बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने पूरे इलाके को घेरकर सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया है। (फाइल फोटो)

जम्मू कश्मीर में पुलवामा के काकापोरा चौक पर आतंकियों ने ग्रेनेड से हमला कर दिया। आतंकियों के निशाने पर सुरक्षाबल के जवान थे लेकिन निशाना चूक गया और ग्रेनेड सड़क पर ही फट गया। इस हमले में 12 नागरिक घायल हो गए। सुरक्षाबलों को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। पूरे इलाके को घेरकर अब सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू हो चुका है।

छर्रा लगने से घायल हुए नागरिक
पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने बताया घटना के वक्त काकापोरा इलाके में सुरक्षाबल के जवान चेकिंग कर रहे थे। आतंकी सुरक्षाबलों पर ही ग्रेनेड फेंकना चाहते थे लेकिन निशाना चूक गया और ग्रेनेड सड़क पर फट गया। इसमें आस-पास खड़े 12 लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

