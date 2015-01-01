पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In The Presence Of Jinping And Imran, Modi Said We Are Against Terrorism, It Is Necessary To Respect Each Other's Integrity

SCO समिट:जिनपिंग और इमरान के सामने बोले पीएम मोदी- हम आतंकवाद के खिलाफ, एक-दूसरे की अखंडता का सम्मान जरूरी

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को शंघाई कॉरपोरेशन ऑर्गनाइजेशन (SCO) काउंसिल ऑफ हैड्स ऑफ स्टेट्स की 20वीं समिट को संबोधित किया। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए की गई इस बैठक में मोदी ने कहा कि हमने हमेशा आतंकवाद, अवैध हथियारों की तस्करी, ड्रग्स और मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई है। एससीओ चार्टर में निर्धारित सिद्धांतों के साथ काम करने के लिए भारत हमेशा डटा रहा है।

चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग और पाकिस्तानी प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की मौजूदगी में मोदी ने कहा कि यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि SCO के एजेंडे में द्विपक्षीय मुद्दों को लाने की कोशिशें की जा रही हैं। यह SCO चार्टर और शंघाई भावना का उल्लंघन हैं। भारत का मानना है कि आपस में कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाने के लिए यह जरूरी है कि हम एक दूसरे की संप्रभुता और क्षेत्रीय अखंडता का सम्मान करते हुए आगे बढ़ें।

वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए की गई इस बैठक में मोदी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र की उपयोगिता पर भी सवाल उठाए। उन्होंने कहा कि कई उपलब्धियों के बावजूद संयुक्त राष्ट्र का वास्तविक उद्देश्य अब भी अधूरा है।

कोरोना पर दुनिया को दिया भरोसा

मोदी ने कहा कि SCO से जुड़े देशों के साथ भारत के सांस्कृतिक और ऐतिहासिक संबंध काफी मजबूत रहे हैं। महामारी के इस मुश्किल समय में भारत के फार्मा उद्योग ने 150 से ज्यादा देशों में जरूरी दवाएं भेजीं हैं। दुनिया के सबसे बड़े वैक्सीन उत्पादक देश के रूप में भारत इस संकट से लड़ने में मानवता की मदद करने की अपनी क्षमता का पूरा उपयोग करेगा।

रूस आयोजक, ये नेता हुए शामिल

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने भी इस बैठक में हिस्सा लिया। इस बैठक का आयोजन रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने किया है। बैठक में संयुक्त राष्ट्र के महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस और SCO महासचिव राशिद अलीमोव के अलावा, सभी आठ सदस्य देशों और चार पर्यवेक्षक देशों के नेता शामिल हुए।

8 देशों का संगठन

भारत और पाकिस्तान के अलावा इस संगठन में चीन, रूस, कजाकिस्तान, किर्गिस्तान, ताजिकिस्तान और उज्बेकिस्तान शामिल हैं। इसकी स्थापना 15 जून, 2001 को शंघाई में हुई थी। भारत और पाकिस्तान 2017 से इससे जुड़े हैं। अफगानिस्तान, बेलारूस, ईरान और मंगोलिया SCO के पर्यवेक्षक देशों में शामिल हैं।

