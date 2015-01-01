पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी का कहर:बर्फबारी के कारण 270 किमी लंबे श्रीनगर-जम्मू और श्रीनगर-लेह मार्ग बंद; माउंट आबू में पहली बार नवंबर में ही शून्य हुआ तापमान

गुलमर्गएक घंटा पहले
-7.40 वाली सर्दी के जबड़े में गुलमर्ग।

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सोमवार को सर्दी ने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक कर दी। इससे मैदानी इलाकों में ठंड बढ़ गई। सोमवार को गुलमर्ग में 4 इंच और पहलगाम में 10 इंच ताजा बर्फबारी हुई। तापमान माइनस 0.3 डिग्री से माइनस 7.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया।

यह सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। दूसरी ओर इस बर्फबारी से 270 किमी लंबे श्रीनगर-जम्मू और श्रीनगर-लेह मार्ग बंद हो गए। स्थानीय मौसम विभाग के उप निदेशक मुख्तार अहमद ने कहा- ‘अगले 48 घंटे में भारी बर्फबारी और बारिश हो सकती है। 26 नवंबर को मौसम सुधर सकता है, लेकिन 27 नवंबर के बाद पारा लुढ़क जाएगा।’

राजस्थान के माउंट आबू में सर्दीकल स्ट्राइक

राजस्थान में सोमवार को सर्दीकल स्ट्राइक हुई। माउंट आबू में बीती रात टेंप्रेचर शून्य डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। इतिहास में पहली बार है जब माउंट आबू का टेंप्रेचर नवंबर में जीरो डिग्री पर पहुंचा हो। यह टेंप्रेचर तो श्रीनगर, कुल्लू और मनाली से भी कम था। इसके अलावा प्रदेश के कई शहराें में टेंप्रेचर सामान्य से 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे गया। शीतलहर से ठिठुरन भी बढ़ गई। जयपुर में भी टेंप्रेचर का पारा 10.3 डिग्री पर आ गया।

अचानक सर्दी बढ़ने के दाे कारण

  • शीतलहर चलने से जो सामान्य तापमान 5 से 6 डिग्री तक कम हुआ है। इससे मैदानी और पहाड़ी इलाकों में एकाएक पारा लुढ़क गया।
  • वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस के चलते उत्तर भारत के पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी हाे रही है। वहां से सर्द हवाएं मैदानी इलाकों में आ रही हैं।

आगे : बारिश के आसार हैं यानी ठंड और बढ़ेगी

24-25 नवंबर को पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय हो सकता है। जैसलमेर, नागौर, बीकानेर, गंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, चूरू में हल्की बारिश के आसार हैं। इससे तापमान में गिरावट होगी।

लाहौल-स्पीति, किन्नौर और कुल्लू, चंबा में भारी बर्फबारी

लाहौल-स्पीति, किन्नौर, कुल्लू और चंबा जिलों के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में सोमवार काे बर्फबारी हुई। केलंग में दो इंच बर्फ पड़ चुकी है। शिमला समेत मैदानी इलाकों में आसमान दिन भर बादलों से घिरा रहा। मौसम को देखते हुए शिमला में सीजन के पहले हिमपात की संभावना जताई जा रही है। हमीरपुर, बिलासपुर, कांगड़ा व मंडी जिलों में भी ठंड काफी बढ़ गई है।

तस्वीर कश्मीर के गुलमर्ग की है।
तस्वीर कश्मीर के गुलमर्ग की है।

जम्मू कश्मीर में गुलमर्ग और अन्य ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्रों में ताजा हिमपात हुआ है। पंजाब में आगामी दो दिन बठिंडा, जालंधर, अमृतसर में छाए रहेंगे। इसके बाद 29 तक मौसम ड्राई रहेगा। पारा 21 डिग्री के आसपास रहेगा। चंडीगढ़ में भी दिनभर शीतलहर चली जिससे ठंडक बढ़ गई है।

