भारत-चीन सीमा विवाद:भारत और चीन 3 दिन तक रोज 30% सैनिक वापस बुलाएंगे, पैंगॉन्ग से तीन फेज में होगी सेना की वापसी

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
6 नवंबर को चुशूल में कमांडर लेवल की बातचीत में सेना हटाने पर बातचीत की गई थी। - फाइल फोटो

LAC पर कई महीनों से जारी तनातनी खत्म करने के लिए भारत और चीन के बीच सहमति बन गई है। दोनों पक्ष पूर्वी लद्दाख के पैंगॉन्ग लेक एरिया से सेना पीछे हटाने पर राजी हो गए हैं। समझौते के तहत दोनों देशों के सैनिक इस साल अप्रैल-मई में तैनाती वाली पोजिशन पर लौट जाएंगे। गलवान घाटी में 15 जून को सैनिकों के बीच हिंसक झड़प के बाद दोनों देशों ने अपने हजारों जवान आमने-सामने तैनात कर दिए थे। इस झड़प में 20 भारतीय सैनिक शहीद हो गए थे।

6 नवंबर को चुशूल में कमांडर लेवल की बातचीत में डिसइंगेजमेंट पर बातचीत हुई थी। भारत की तरफ से विदेश मंत्रालय के संयुक्त सचिव नवीन श्रीवास्तव और डायरेक्टोरेट जनरल ऑफ मिलिट्री ऑपरेशन ब्रिगेडियर घई बातचीत में शामिल हुए थे।

पहले टैंक, फिर सैनिक पीछे हटेंगे

  1. सूत्रों के मुताबिक, एक सप्ताह तक चली बातचीत के बाद तय हुआ कि यह मूवमेंट तीन चरणों में पूरा किया जाएगा। इसके मुताबिक, पहले चरण में टैंकों, बख्तरबंद वाहनों और सैनिकों को सीमा से एक तय दूरी पर वापस ले जाना है। बातचीत में बनी सहमति के मुताबिक, टैंक और सैनिक एक दिन के अंदर हटाए जाने थे।
  2. दूसरे स्टेप में पैंगॉन्ग लेक के नॉर्दर्न बैंक के पास से दोनों पक्षों को 3 दिन तक हर दिन लगभग 30 फीसदी सैनिकों को वापस बुलाना था। इसके बाद भारतीय सैनिक अपने एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव धन सिंह थापा पोस्ट के करीब आ जाएंगे। वहीं, चीन ने फिंगर 8 की अपनी पहले वाली स्थिति में वापस जाने पर सहमति जताई थी।
  3. तीसरे और अंतिम चरण में दोनों पक्ष पैंगॉन्ग झील एरिया के दक्षिणी तट पर साथ चुशूल और रेजांग ला के आसपास ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में अपनी तैनाती वाली जगहें खाली करनी थीं।

वापसी की मॉनीटरिंग करेंगे दोनों देश

दोनों पक्ष इस कवायद की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए एक साझा मैकेनिज्म बनाने के लिए भी राजी हुए हैं। इसमें आपसी बातचीत के साथ ही निगरानी के लिए अनमैन्ड एरियल व्हीकल (UAV) का इस्तेमाल भी शामिल है।

समझौते के बावजूद भारत सतर्क

गलवान घाटी में हुए संघर्ष के बाद भारतीय पक्ष इस मुद्दे पर बहुत सावधानी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। इस घटना के बाद चीन के साथ भरोसे में कमी आई है। यही वजह रही कि भारत ने इस एरिया में 60 हजार से ज्यादा सैनिक तैनात कर दिए थे। साथ सर्दियों के मौसम में लंबी तैनाती की तैयारी भी कर ली थी।

ऐसे हुई थी विवाद की शुरुआत

  • 5 मई को पूर्वी लद्दाख में दोनों देशों के 200 सैनिक आमने-सामने आ गए थे ।
  • 9 मई को उत्तरी सिक्किम में 150 सैनिकों के बीच भिड़ंत हुई थी।
  • 9 मई को लद्दाख में चीन ने एलएसी पर हेलिकॉप्टर भेजे।
  • भारत-चीन के सैनिकों के बीच 15 जून को गलवान में झड़प हुई।
